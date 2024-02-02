Universal Music calls for ‘time out on TikTok,’ pulls its music amid contract dispute

Universal Music Group, the company behind Swift, U2, Drake, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, has decided to pull all its songs from the social media platform following a contract dispute.

Shortly before its licensing contract with TikTok was to expire on January 31, the company released a letter urging a “time out on TikTok.” It called out the platform for not providing “appropriate compensation” to its songwriters.

The company added that TikTok’s compensation proposal for its artists and songwriters was “a fraction of the rate that similarly situated major social platforms pay” and that TikTok was aiming to develop a music-based business “without paying fair value for the music.”

AI is at the heart of the dispute, with Universal claiming that TikTok was not adequately “protecting human artists from the harmful effects of AI.” It claimed that TikTok was allowing AI-generated recordings to proliferate on the platform and demanding a “contractual right” for it, which would threaten the livelihoods of human artists.