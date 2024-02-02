Five Campaigns We Liked in January: vote for your favourite

From the Beckhams recreating a famous meme to an unusual chicken-gym tie-in, PRWeek rounds up its five favourite campaigns from January 2024. Vote for your favourite below – the poll closes at 5pm on Monday 12 February.

Uber Eats with the Beckhams

The Beckhams struck comedy gold with this gem that tapped into the popularity of the famous ‘be honest’ meme arising from last year’s documentary about the famous couple. The duo re-enact the scene but, rather than discussing Victoria’s apparent working-class upbringing, the topic at hand is Uber Eats being available during the upcoming Super Bowl. In another nod to the meme, the ex-Spice Girl wears a T-shirt proclaiming that her dad owned a Rolls-Royce. We look forward to seeing how their Super Bowl activity lands on the day itself.

Gymbox and Morley’s, ‘Chicken shop challenge’

This looks like an odd tie-in on the face of it, but perhaps the ‘odd couple’ factor made it stand out from the many brand collaborations in recent times. And it’s fun. The campaign saw the ‘disruptive’ fitness brand Gymbox take over a Morley’s chicken shop for one night only, complete with a Gymbox house DJ, assault bike challenge and a host of giveaways.







Idris Elba, ‘Don’t stop your future’ Actor and musician Idris Elba launched a powerful campaign in January calling for the immediate banning of machetes and ‘zombie’ knives. The work kicked off with an installation in Parliament Square, which used clothes to create a visual representation of the victims of knife crime. Elba is also lobbying for more funding in youth services, and has released a song in an effort to tackle serious youth violence across the UK. The campaign was created by SillyFace, a creative shop founded by Elba and Marc Boyan.

Actimel brings Gabrielle to Waterloo Station

Nostalgia and much-needed January pick-up were the key components of this campaign for Actimel. Working with Ketchum, the brand teamed up with pop star Gabrielle, who gave an impromptu performance at London Waterloo station. Gabrielle performed fan favourites to onlookers returning to work for the first full working week of 2024. In-keeping with the brand’s stated aim to encourage Brits to proactively support their immune system in winter, commuters were given free bottles of Actimel Plus. The activation followed research undertaken by Actimel that revealed about two-thirds of Brits look for pick-me-ups to get through January.

Cadbury, ‘Yours for 200 years’

This campaign by VCCP was a winner in our view because it made Cadbury’s 200th anniversary about its customers as much as the brand itself. The work focuses on the value of generosity upon which Cadbury was founded, and how this has led its products to become part of British culture, by using a short film spanning 1824 to the present – as the story of a girl buying her mum a bar of chocolate for her birthday is retold. In the campaign, old family photos submitted by members of the public are displayed across OOH and social, in which people are captured enjoying Cadbury products over the years. Further boosting nostalgia, a limited-edition range of Cadbury Dairy Milk bars is being released featuring classic designs, crafted in collaboration with branding agency Bulletproof. In a neat tie-in, Cadbury is working in partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK and the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland, acknowledging the link between nostalgic packaging designs and memory.