Verizon names Allstate’s Stacy Sharpe chief communications officer

Sharpe replaces Jim Gerace, who is leaving after 37 years at the telecommunications company.

NEW YORK: Verizon has hired Allstate executive Stacy Sharpe as chief communications officer, effective March 4.

Reporting to chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg, Sharpe will oversee Verizon’s global communications strategy, including corporate, consumer and business, according to a company statement. She will also join the telecommunications giant’s executive leadership team.

Sharpe replaces longtime executive Jim Gerace, who announced his exit in early January. Verizon said in a statement that Gerace spent 37 years at the company and was instrumental in launching “every generation” of the brand’s wireless technology.

Sharpe is currently SVP of corporate relations at Illinois-based Allstate. In that role, she spearheads the insurer’s corporate comms, including internal, external and financial comms, thought leadership, PR and social impact.

In an earlier role as a field VP of Allstate’s Capitol region, Sharpe helped lead sales and operations in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia. She has also managed efforts to shape and advance Allstate’s public policy strategy as VP of federal affairs.

Verizon, the largest U.S. wireless company in terms of subscribers, posted revenue of $35.1 billion in Q4, a 0.3% decrease from the previous year. For 2023 as a whole, the company’s revenue fell about 2.1% to $134 billion. Net income dropped 44.4% to $12.1 billion during the full year, the company said in a statement.