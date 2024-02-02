PR apprenticeships upgraded as government boosts funding

A new educational standard has been developed for the PR sector, to meet demand from employers to focus on reputation management and digital channels.

The PR industry Apprenticeship Trailblazer Group, working with the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, has developed a new educational standard for the PR and comms sector.

The update comes alongside a 37.5 per cent improvement in government funding for training providers.

Launched to coincide with National Apprenticeship Week (5-11 February), the upgraded PR and communications apprenticeship standard will be available to employers seeking to support the next generation of comms professionals.

Criteria have been updated “to meet the demands of employers in an increasingly digital world, with an increased focus on building, protecting and maintaining a positive reputation for brands, organisations and individuals”.

Andrew Baud (pictured), chair of the PR Apprenticeship Trailblazer Group and founder of international PR consultancy Tala, explained: “As a dynamic and ever-evolving creative industry, the communications sector relies on fresh talent, innovative ideas and different perspectives to grow and succeed. This is why it’s so important we offer people the opportunity to develop the skills that will give them the best possible start to their career in communications.”

He added: “With the rise of cancel culture and the proliferation of social media platforms, organisations and individuals are increasingly facing challenges to their reputations, which can often sideline proactive communications messages and, at worst, completely undermine or destroy their reputations.

“It is essential that organisations start building the skills to mitigate reputation issues and crises across their communications teams as early as possible.”

Organisations that helped to update the standard include the Cabinet Office, Tala, Mitie, ADPR, Wessex Water, Department for Education, Valuable 500, Campaign Collective and Westco Communications.

Training providers and assessors such as the PRCA, The JGA Group, Press Association and AIM were also closely involved.

The standard outlines specific comms knowledge, skills and behaviours that an apprentice can work towards, and now includes risk assessment methodologies and approaches to mitigate or manage reputational impact and implementation of crisis plans.

Toward the end of the 19-month apprenticeship, there is an end-point assessment for all participants. Anyone successfully completing the apprenticeship will then be eligible to apply for PRCA membership.

Stephanie Umebuani, head of apprenticeships at the PRCA, said: “Although PR and communications is traditionally a degree-heavy industry, we have seen time and time again through our delivery of the PR and comms apprenticeship the benefits of offering an accessible career path.

“Offering the opportunity for individuals to build a solid foundation through formal training and assessment builds confidence, and confidence breeds excellence. The hope is that we can bridge the gap in our industry and equip the next generation with the practical skills and academic knowledge they need for a thriving PR profession.

“The revision of the apprenticeship standard is an important part of the puzzle.”