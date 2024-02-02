Three agencies on PRWeek UK’s radar this week

PRWeek spotlights UK agencies with a story to tell from the past seven days that we think are worth keeping an eye on.

Ketchum

The Omnicom agency has a new UK boss. Last week it was revealed that Ruth Allchurch, WE Communications’ regional managing director of EMEA, is taking over as chief executive of Ketchum’s UK operations in April.

The appointment follows the departure of Ketchum deputy UK chief executive Heather Blundell for Grayling, which she joined last October.

Allchurch is an experienced industry figure, having previously worked as managing director of PR agency Cirkle and in other roles at Cohn & Wolfe and Weber Shandwick. She also worked client-side as head of brand PR for Western Europe at Diageo.

Allchurch will report to Jo-ann Robertson, chief executive of global markets, who told PRWeek UK she wanted to appoint a PR professional who had a “vision for the next era of Ketchum”.

It’s been a busy 12 months for Ketchum UK, which was named Large Consultancy of the Year at the PRWeek UK Awards in October.

What does 2024 have in store for the agency, and how will things change under the new UK boss?

WE Communications

Ruth Allchurch’s departure from WE means there’s been a significant promotion in the UK business of the global integrated comms agency.

Deputy managing director Laura Gillen has been promoted to the managing director position after Allchurch stepped down from the agency, which is ranked 64th in PRWeek UK Top 150 Consultancies table with revenue of £6.7m in 2022.

In her new role, Gillen will report to Kass Sells, WE’s chief executive of international, who will oversee the growth and development of the EMEA region.

Sells said: “We are deeply committed to our UK office as a lynchpin in our EMEA footprint, and I am looking forward to what Laura will do for our UK office, taking us to new heights in our work and client partnerships.”

We’ll look on with interest.

Darwinism

Has a former Tory aide found a way to tap into the ‘culture wars’?

Leon Emirali, former media aide to ex-government minister Steve Barclay, has launched an ‘anti-woke’ consultancy as part of the services offered by his new-look agency, formerly called Cinto Global and now renamed Darwinism.

Emirali, a former PRWeek 30 Under 30 honouree, said the new-look business would “provide advice and guidance to both agencies and in-house teams who are conscious of reputational issues that could arise from potentially divisive output”.

“The new practice is designed to provide an ‘early warning system’ to advertisers who are concerned about a potential backlash to politically sensitive work, especially from audiences outside of London and in other major cities.”

Given the number of brands that have faced a backlash in recent times, ostensibly it looks like a good move.