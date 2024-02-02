Scenic Group cruises replaces Siren with new PR agency

Luxury cruise and tour company Scenic Group has appointed a specialist travel and hospitality PR agency on a six-figure UK brief.

Scenic Group, which comprises Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises, has appointed Lotus to handle its PR after a four-way competitive pitch process.

With an immediate start, Lotus’ remit covers both trade and consumer PR, including brand partnership work. The brief is to position Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises as ‘innovators’ in the luxury yacht, ocean and river cruising markets.

The retained account will be managed by director Katie Wright and account director Lydia Matthews at Lotus.

PRWeek understands that the incumbent agency for the account was Siren Communications. In December last year, the b2b and consumer comms agency founded by Rachel O’Connor ceased trading after 22 years in business. It was not clear whether the account went out to tender before Siren’s closure.

Commenting on the account win, Jules Ugo, chief executive of Lotus, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises, as they gear up for an incredible period of growth. Lotus’ extensive luxury, sustainability, travel and speciality cruise knowledge made us the right partner for a brand that is truly pushing boundaries within the luxury river and ocean cruising market.”

Founded in Australia in 1986, Scenic Group opened its UK office in Manchester in 2007 and has plans to grow further in 2024.

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours offers 5-star, all-inclusive tours and river cruises in Europe and south-east Asia, while Emerald Cruises provides river and yacht cruises across three continents.

Nichola Absalom, managing director, sales and marketing at The Scenic Group, said: “Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises continues to go from strength to strength thanks to our unwavering commitment to our guest experience and raising the bar with each new launch collection.

“With a wealth of new itineraries across both brands for 2024 and 2025 and ambitious growth plans for the coming years, we are confident that Lotus is the right partner.”

The Scenic Group account bolsters Lotus’ cruise portfolio as the communications agency eyes growth in the luxury sector. Its portfolio also includes Cruise Saudi, The Expedition Cruise Network (ECN) and Polar Routes.

W Communications acquired a majority stake in Lotus, which is a specialist travel marketing, food and drink agency, in 2018, and took full ownership two years ago. Last year, Ugo was named one of the UK’s top 10 travel communicators in PRWeek UK’s Power Book.