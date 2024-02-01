Nearly nine out of 10 PR pros in England and Wales are white, report finds

A report by the Chartered Institute of Public Relations has found that 87 per cent of PR practitioners in England and Wales are white, with five per cent from Asian backgrounds, four per cent of mixed ethnicity and three per cent black.

The data is from the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) PR Population Report, released today (2 February).

Published in partnership with Chalkstream, this is the first report by the CIPR that uses data from the 2021 Census surveying about 63,563 PR practitioners in England and Wales.

The data shows that 84 per cent of those PR professionals were born in the UK. Among those born elsewhere, 38 per were born in EU countries, 18 per cent in the Middle East or Asia, and 14 per cent in Africa.

The report demonstrates that PR is still a female-dominated industry, with 60 per cent of those surveyed being female and 40 per cent being male. At the director group level, female practitioners account for 46 per cent compared to 54 per cent of male PR professionals.

Notably, the report also reveals that 94 per cent of practitioners believe they are in good or very good health. However, this could be because PR remains a typically young industry, with 45 per cent of practitioners below 34 years of age.

The figures also indicate that exactly half of practitioners have neither married nor entered a civil partnership.

When it comes to education, 82 per cent of practitioners have a Level 4 qualification or above, such as a degree or master’s, or a professional qualification. For 10 per cent of PRs, their highest level of qualification is at Level 3, equivalent to A-level.

In England and Wales, eight per cent of practitioners are disabled, according to the 2021 Census. Those in the professional group are more likely to be disabled than those in the director group.

Nearly seven out of 10 practitioners (67 per cent) work between 31 and 48 hours a week, with 13 per cent working 49 hours or more each week.

Eight per cent of PRs also said they run a small business and/or are self-employed, according to the report.

Rachael Clamp, CIPR president, said: “The report’s findings capture an interesting snapshot of the PR industry’s demographic background. And while the industry’s strides, since the Census data was collected in 2021, must be celebrated, the report’s statistics confirm that the sector must continue to provide equal opportunities for all. It is only then that true inclusion and diversity within the PR industry and beyond can be achieved.

“The data provides the most accurate picture of the profession but does come with some caveats, as outlined in the report. It does, however, appear as if the growth of the industry was stunted during the pandemic or has not grown as expected in recent years; opinions on this will differ. This is why we must continue working to maintain our relevance and value to the organisations we represent and having these insights now will help us do that as we are developing our 2025-2029 strategy.”

The Census is undertaken by the Office for National Statistics every 10 years to “help build a detailed snapshot of society” in England and Wales. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic which began in 2020, the results in Scotland and Northern Ireland were not included in the 2021 survey.