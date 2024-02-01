Jennifer Bett Communications named consumer AOR for The Honest Company, evite

The agency was also selected as AOR for Osea, Filson, Sweet Loren's and Brompton.

NEW YORK: Jennifer Bett Communications has been named consumer agency of record for Jessica Alba’s Honest Company and online invitation business evite for 2024.

The Honest Company, the personal care and home product company founded by Alba, signed JBC as its consumer lifestyle AOR. JBC is working with The Honest Company on generating further awareness and “obsession” with its owned products, while supporting storytelling around upcoming brand and product innovation, according to the firm.

The Honest Company also worked with Zeno Group on corporate and business PR.

Evite signed JBC to lead its business and consumer storytelling efforts. As part of JBC's scope, the agency will use evite's expansive access to data to tell consumer behavior stories as it relates to party planning and celebrations, according to the agency.

“JBC’s work speaks for itself and the agency’s ability to utilize data for storytelling and creative ideation/activation is what excites us most about the partnership ahead,” evite senior director of brand marketing Olivia Pollock said of the partnership via email. “Not to mention, the team’s love of a good party brings a combined energy that will really resonate in the year ahead.”

JBC was also named AOR for allergy-friendly baked goods company Sweet Loren's, U.K. legacy bike company and creator of the original foldable bike Brompton, seaweed-infused skincare brand Osea and legacy outdoors fashion brand Filson.

All six client wins were signed within the last eight weeks. Each contract is open-ended, meaning JBC will continue its partnership for as long as both parties wish. The agency offers a 30-day notice clause if either party wishes to terminate the relationship.

A majority of the new business was based on referrals, according to JBC president and founder Jennifer Bett Meyer.

“To the outside world, I'm sure [the client group] looks really scattered, but to us it makes perfect sense because they're all aligned with our needs and philosophies as an agency,” Meyer said. “We're not looking to just work with healthcare brands, or just work with technology brands. To us, you need to have that super outspoken, exciting founder, you need to have a mission and you need to be doing something that really excites consumers and the editorial community.”

Osea signed JBC as its AOR across all earned media relations efforts, including executive speaking and thought leadership.

Filson brought on JBC to build consumer awareness outside of its endemic customer, while overseeing the launch of the brand’s entrance into womenswear Thursday, its first new category in over 100 years. JBC assisted with earned media strategy support and a large-scale press preview of the new collection.

Sweet Loren's signed JBC to amplify its consumer awareness through strategic media relations efforts across product, brand and founder as it continues to diversify its product offerings and further differentiates itself among the better-for-you channels, JBC said.

Brompton signed JBC to build its media and consumer presence stateside as the company doubles down on its growth in the U.S. Brompton named Havas Formula its PR AOR for North America in 2022.

New clients Honest Company and Osea will be led by SVP Megan Rupp in the agency’s beauty, health and wellness division, supported by an earned media team of four with access to the executive speaking department and executive leadership.

The executive speaking division was launched five years ago to form a completely separate team specializing in developing relationships with conference leaders and organizers for founder speaking opportunities. The feature has become one of the most “attractive parts,” about working with JBC, Meyer said.

“Brands are now really starting to understand that they can't just go out there and push product all day long. People want to know who made that product, who's responsible for that product, who started that product,” she noted. “To be able to complement a product with the person is much more powerful than just having the product itself.”

The evite account will be overseen by VP Emily Tschirhart who leads the social impact, health and wellness practice. She’ll be supported similarly by an earned media team of four and access to the executive speaking department and leadership.

JBC’s work with Filson will be led by SVP Sara Ganus, sitting within the agency’s fashion division. Sweet Loren's account is being led by associate VP of food and beverage Blair Dawson; and Brompton’s account is being led by associate VP of home and design Charlotte Hohorst.

Budget details of each deal were not disclosed.

This story was updated on February 1 with additional information.

Meyer credits the influx of new business to the agency’s recent restructuring – specifically naming Libbey Baumgarten as head of growth and Ilana Rubin Dvir as head of strategy, both newly created roles. Baumgarten’s transition to focus specifically on overall growth has allowed the firm to sign on a new account almost every other week, Meyer added.

Heading into the agency’s 10th year, JBC intends to continue growing its affiliate division, which has doubled in size over the past few months, according to Meyer. In 2023, JBC’s brands generated $16.7 million in affiliate revenue. The firm is also looking to work on its content division, including social media, and building out sectors like crisis communications and media training.

“We're pitching some of the bigger brands now whereas in the past we specialized in a lot of startups,” Meyers said, adding that JBC has launched over 60 brands to date. “We're going head to head with some of the biggest agencies out there for huge public companies. They're responding to our approaches because we're able to deliver the same results if not better than those large agencies, but we still have a scrappy startup approach.”

JBC is a PR communications agency specializing in fashion and beauty, health and wellbeing, food and beverage, technology and social impact. Additional clients for the firm include Dermalogica, Dotti, Grove Collaborative, Nuuly, Olipop, theSkimm, Wondermind and Zola.