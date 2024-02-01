‘Get the drama out of the way’ - How to merge PR agencies

Following the news that BCW and Hill & Knowlton are joining forces to form a new agency, PRWeek UK has spoken to leading comms bosses on the best ways to merge PR businesses.

In light of last month’s big announcement that WPP is forming a new agency called Burson by merging BCW and Hill & Knowlton, PRWeek asked leading comms professionals and industry consultants with a background in agency mergers to give their insights and expert advice.

“Any merger in business is tricky and I think there are some added complications in the PR agency space,” says Jim Donaldson, FleishmanHillard’s outgoing UK and Middle East chief executive.

“Conflicts with clients and different cultures coupled with the personalities in the sector can add to the emotional impact and overall drama of the situation.”

Donaldson knows a thing or two about mergers, having led the union of Omnicom sister agencies FleishmanHillard and Fishburn in 2015, which resulted in the creation of FleishmanHillard Fishburn (eventually becoming FleishmanHillard in 2021) with more than 200 employees.

“Getting as much of the drama out of the way calmly and collectively is key in the early stages,” he says. The experienced CEO also advises that honesty is the best policy.

“Everyone knows mergers are about efficiencies as well as looking at bigger and better opportunities. Don’t pretend otherwise or you will lose the trust of your people,” he adds.

Senior leadership

For Donaldson, the senior leadership of the two firms must be “aligned and consistent with what they say and how they approach things”, adding that it’s important to do so with “excitement and gusto”.

In the case of the M&C Saatchi Talk merger in 2020, when M&C Saatchi Public Relations and Talk PR joined forces, chief executive Jane Boardman created an internal comms plan with the help of an external consultant.

Unfortunately, the plan’s “shared vision of the new agency” and its aims were “thrown sideways” because the merger took place two months before the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic and UK lockdown.

“Our external launch plan was the first project our joint management team collaborated on – a month-long programme of events and platform discussions. It would have been fantastic but, sadly, it all went out of the window – again, thanks to the pandemic,” reveals Boardman.

However, she did learn plenty of lessons along the way. She says agencies should not underestimate the legal and financial ramifications of a merger, especially if it’s pan-territory. Moreover, Boardman warns agency bosses not to focus solely on what clients think about the merger structure, but instead prioritise the “small things that really matter to people”.

“It’s so easy for management to focus on the big strategic picture – but the day-to-day experience of working in an agency, and how that might change, is disproportionately important to your teams.

“Things like how and when the staff meetings are held, the format of social activity, how teams are acknowledged and rewarded and, of course, the office environment and location,” she adds.

“Teams mythologise their shared history and the rituals that go hand in hand with this – it is very upsetting to them if these are disregarded or undermined,” she explains.

It’s also vital to communicate quickly with staff members, adds Donaldson. “Uncertainty breeds worry and that is not healthy – the work and the relationships then suffer because of it. It is better to make the odd mistake and then course-correct than overthink everything to get things perfect (which they will never be),” he says.

People and culture

“People make mergers work – or not,” explains former Grayling UK CEO-turned-board advisor/non-executive director, Alison Clarke. “Paying real attention to the talent pool is key, alongside other organisational decisions.

“Create something that people are proud to work for and [that] resonates with them as well as current and potential clients. Being the biggest is meaningless; what is the value proposition and how will it be brought to life – that’s what matters to people, staff and clients alike.

“Clear leadership structures and responsibilities that are transparently communicated will create the best possible opportunities for the organisation,” says Clarke.

“In comms, people are the business capital, so the most vital element of a successful merger is a clear, positive people strategy,” says agency business growth consultant Laura O’Connell. She joined Instinctif as a managing partner in 2015 after the consultancy acquired the agency she co-founded, The Wriglesworth Consultancy.

“When we sold Wriglesworth to Instinctif Partners, I was mindful that an astonishing 70 per cent to 90 per cent of all M&A worldwide fail to deliver (Harvard Business Review), mostly because little regard is given to how people will be motivated, retained and integrated with each other’s culture and operating structure – they are simply ‘numbers on a spreadsheet’.

“The culture match must be strong if the people of both firms are going to be able to work together,” she adds.

M&C Saatchi Talk’s Boardman agrees that workplace culture is crucial in a successful merger but describes it as “untangible”. She gives the example of timesheets and detailed scopes of work that were de rigueur at Talk but not used at all by M&C Saatchi Public Relations, and how they became “significant symbols of the culture clash”.

“Ultimately, a new culture will emerge – there will be fallout from those clinging onto the past but those remaining will feel ownership of and commitment to what they have helped create,” she explains.

It’s a merger, not a takeover

O’Connell stresses the importance of “integrating slowly”. “Most people – whether employees or clients – don’t like change,” she explains.

Similarly, Clarke believes it’s important to “foster opportunities” for staff to collaborate and that leadership teams need to “drive these opportunities with skill and sensitivity”.

It’s important to ensure that appointments are made and actions taken that demonstrate that it is “not a takeover being called a merger”, warns Donaldson.

He says people will be on “heightened alert” and looking for “signs” that may not be there. So PR and comms bosses must be “alert to how things are interpreted” and correct anything that has “gone down the wrong way”.

“With careful thought, committed leadership and an engaged workforce, a merger can be a success story,” concludes Clarke.