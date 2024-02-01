Don’t market EVs. Show consumers the personal value.

The electric vehicle revolution isn’t going to plan, but PR pros can help to reroute it with a few simple steps.

From frozen Teslas to sweeping production cuts, it’s been a turbulent few months for the “electric vehicle revolution.”

Consumer demand is softening, too. EV sales grew 47% in the U.S. last year, down from 65% in 2022, according to data from research firm Motor Intelligence cited by The Wall Street Journal. More warning signs popped up last week when the world’s most valuable automaker, Tesla, warned of “notably” slower growth in 2024.

Customers’ concerns about range, reliability and pricing are making it difficult to get EVs off the lot. However, communicators can play a part in changing public perception by addressing consumers’ anxieties in their storytelling.

PR professionals should demonstrate how battery-powered models can affect consumers’ everyday lives, rather than focusing on the vehicles’ broader impact, says Daniel Roberts, a former EV communications executive at a top automaker.

A digital approach, such as tapping an influencer to explain EV tax credits on Instagram’s Reels or showing how to plug in a charger on TikTok, can appease consumers’ worries in digestible ways, Roberts says.

“It’s about telling the story of personal value, not global value,” he says.

Michigan-based autonomous EV company May Mobility conducts a community-engagement campaign before rolling out each product, according to Katelyn Davis, founder of Joyride Group, an agency that works with clients in automotive, transportation and mobility tech.

Instead of discussing environmental impact or global change, by showing consumers new technology and giving them an opportunity to ask questions, EV companies can build public trust, Davis says.

“[Brands need to] spend more time educating their audiences and not just force-feeding marketing to them,” she adds. “We see so many products coming to market [where the company] hasn’t talked to the end user at all.”

Comms teams can also work with “third-party validators like customers, associations and government partners” to amplify brand messaging about new policies and products “with no strings attached,” Roberts says.

“When your target audience hears from [third-party validators], they realize it’s coming from a genuine place, rather than a goal of profit,” he adds.

A big part of building EV infrastructure is tied to government policy. The Biden administration has long championed EVs, while Republicans such as former President Donald Trump have criticized the technology over its lack of affordability and potential impact on American jobs. That rift will likely get bigger as a Biden-Trump election rematch looms large.

As EVs become even more politicized, PR teams must work closely with government affairs to identify what drives regional or federal public officials and adapt their messaging accordingly. In doing so, brands can forge robust public-private partnerships, Davis says.

“[Public-sector officials] have very little time to spend understanding the company and what it’s working on,” she says. “We have to educate them…and [outline] what the return on investment is for their country or region, because at the end of the day, elected officials want to show results.”

Communicators can also help a company embrace transparency on the issue, starting at the top of organizations.

EVs have had stumbles throughout their evolution. Last month, Tesla drivers struggled to charge and unlock their cars when Chicago temperatures sank below zero.

When hurdles like this occur, companies shouldn’t shy away from addressing the issue, lest they let social media users run away with the narrative, says Brent Diggins, partner and MD of performance and intelligence at Allison.

A better response is to start from the top down, with leaders backing the technology publicly, Diggins says. But brands can also use their engineers and experts as thought leaders, allowing them to explain what went wrong and how the company is going about rectifying the situation.

“Avoiding and being shrouded about the problem will not help the perception of EVs generally, let alone a brand,” Diggins explains.

When Ford said it was cutting production of its F-150 Lightning EV, CEO Jim Farley explained the company was “remaining flexible” in its manufacturing plans to offer customers choice while balancing growth and profitability. He also stood by Ford’s products.

“Customers love the F-150 Lightning, America’s best-selling EV pickup,” he said in a statement. “We see a bright future for electric vehicles for specific consumers, especially with our upcoming digitally advanced EVs.”

It behooves brands to also make clear the sheer scope of converting to clean technology like EVs, says Kent Robertson, managing partner at DrivePath Advisors, a boutique communications agency focused on helping clients navigate the global energy transition and path to net-zero emissions.

“The [energy transition] is something that plays out over decades. The news cycles focus on quarters,” Robertson says. “Don’t get bogged down in the quarterly narrative. Stay focused and communicate a commitment to the overall strategy.

General Motors CEO Mary Barra took that approach when explaining the carmaker’s decision to bring back plug-in hybrid vehicles in North America, a move some outlets highlighted as “backtracking” on EVs.

“Let me be clear, GM remains committed to eliminating tailpipe emissions from our light-duty vehicles by 2035, but, in the interim, deploying plug-in technology in strategic segments will deliver some of the environment or environmental benefits of EVs as the nation continues to build this charging infrastructure,” she said on Tuesday during GM’s earnings call.

GM beat analysts’ expectations in Q4, but Barra said “the pace of EV growth has slowed, which has created some uncertainty.” However, the carmaker offered a strong profit outlook for 2024, fueled by new gas-powered models and narrower EV losses.

Roberts says automakers’ messaging must evolve alongside the external factors that affect consumers’ buying habits. In tight economic conditions, for example, brands should communicate the ways EVs can help customers save money, including cheaper annual fuel and maintenance costs.

“If you’re messaging around EVs’ having global value by saving the planet, but people are at home trying to figure out why milk is over $7, you're going to miss them,” Roberts says.