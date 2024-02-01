Layoffs are a minefield: Don’t detonate them with unforced errors

It should go without saying, but to avoid blowback, leaders need to be empathic, transparent and fair. Too many are not, says Marathon Strategies’ Phil Singer.

Layoff announcements are challenging enough. Unforced errors make them worse.

Case in point: Condé Nast chief Anna Wintour’s failure to remove her sunglasses when she recently laid off employees at the music website Pitchfork. Besides leaning into her Devil Wears Prada caricature, the media-savvy editor should have known better than to exacerbate what was certain to be a negative news story.

Unfortunately, Wintour is just the latest example of companies fumbling layoff announcements over the last few years, as the Los Angeles Times, X and and Better.com have all slashed their workforces in ways that have garnered outsized attention for their heavy-handedness.

For management, navigating a layoff is among the most difficult endeavors, undertaken with the intent of bolstering a company's financial outlook and prolonging its financial runway.

However, the way such decisions are conveyed can be just as consequential, and while hundreds of layoffs happen every day, the ones that stick in the public imagination all have one thing in common: they were poorly communicated.

In this volatile environment, companies need to treat layoff announcements like they are public announcements and orchestrate them accordingly. Even the smallest details matter. Companies need to sweat the small stuff.

It should go without saying, but to avoid blowback, leaders need to be empathic, transparent and fair.

Above all, leaders must express gratitude for the contributions and dedication of those who are affected, while acknowledging the difficulty for retained employees and assuring support and clear communication throughout the transition. They should also conclude by stating that additional details about the way forward will be shared in the upcoming weeks.

Botching the delivery of layoff news not only tarnishes the standing of a company and its leadership, but also amplifies its financial strain, threatens future plans and recruitment, and impacts trust in a brand, which, once betrayed, is hard to recover.

Today’s post-COVID workplace culture provides additional accelerants for disaster. News travels faster in today’s Slack-driven hybrid-working environment, and media coverage is increasingly shaped by social media. At the same time, corporate decision-making is under higher scrutiny, and it’s easier to be leaked, recorded or filmed, especially in this era of remote work, by a new generation of workers whose attitude towards the workplace has shifted.

The stakes are high for managing this appropriately.

Consider the case of Better.com. The CEO of this mortgage company terminated 900 employees over a Zoom call just before the holidays in 2021. Adding insult to injury, the chief executive defended the decision on an online forum, insinuating that those laid off somehow deserved it. The reputational fallout, coupled with other company failings, hindered the company's plans to go public for nearly two years.

Another notable example is Google, which was blasted this year by laid-off employees who were furious over the lack of face-to-face meetings and the invisibility of their CEO. Elon Musk faces a surge of potentially costly arbitration cases from former X employees over allegations that the embattled company hasn’t paid promised severance packages.

Just this month, the LA Times was roiled by deep cuts, with staff angered that they weren’t first offered buyouts.

As communicators, we understand how negative media coverage impacts public as well as elite opinion. That’s why, when high-profile layoffs arise, communications teams must work closely with human resources leaders to choreograph the announcements and think through the variables that could make the bad news worse.

It bears mentioning that more is asked of companies in this reconfigured landscape.

It is not simply a case of “goodbye and good luck,” but employees need to be offered outplacement services, and the follow-through is crucial to impacting reputation. After all, being laid off is a traumatic experience that can require years of recovery.

Over the past several years, corporate America has become accustomed to these waves of layoffs. Companies last year planned 721,677 job cuts, doubling those announced in 2022.

But the sheer scale doesn’t make it any easier. Reputations matter, and the wrong moves could set companies back years and carry devastating ramifications. Such repercussions might hinder the company's progress and erode shareholder confidence, precisely at their most vulnerable moments.

Phil Singer is founder and CEO of Marathon Strategies, a communications and investigative research firm.