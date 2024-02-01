Brandwatch: Marketers more interested in lead gen via LinkedIn than Instagram, Facebook

Its report outlines areas of challenge and opportunity for marketers this year.

NEW YORK: Consumer intelligence and social media management platform Brandwatch has released its Marketer of 2024 report, finding a renewed interest in lead generation via LinkedIn.

Its survey of more than 300 marketers found that the most important tech tools support data, content and customer research. Seventy-two percent of respondents said analytics tools are critical for doing their job, followed by social media management tools (56%) and content creation and content management platforms (54%).

When it comes to lead generation, marketers are largely focused on social media platforms, with LinkedIn taking the lead (39%), followed by Instagram (36%) and Facebook (35%).

Fifty-eight percent of marketers said content saturation and quality was their biggest challenge last year, with 56% saying return on investment and attribution. Meanwhile, 31% pointed to ROI measurement and optimization as the skills they would most need to do their jobs.

Other challenges stand in the way of marketers’ success. Those surveyed cited siloed departments (28%), rapidly changing consumer behavior (27%) and data fragmentation (24%) as some of their biggest obstacles.

Many of marketers’ biggest wish-list items are data-centric. The most-sought-after tools support consumer and market research (34%), data analysis (32%), competitive benchmarking (32%), content marketing (29%) and social media listening (26%).