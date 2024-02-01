‘Old Town Road’ director sets sights on improving mental health

A campaign from the Ad Council and the Huntsman Mental Health Institute released last year aimed to change attitudes about mental self-care.

NEW YORK: The director of the music video for the smash hit “Old Town Road” released a video late last year that aimed to do much more than just entertain.

The goal of the Love, Your Mind campaign, which features a video directed by Calmatic, is to reach people, particularly Black and Hispanic men, who have skeptical attitudes about seeking help, said Deb Leiter, SVP and group campaign director at the Ad Council. The nonprofit developed the campaign with the Huntsman Mental Health Institute.

“Those were the people that we knew we needed to shift in terms of their attitudes and behaviors,” Leiter said.

Calmatic, who won MTV Video Music and Grammy awards for the “Old Town Road” video, has also directed videos for artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z.

Calmatic’s style is emotional, said Mike Williams, executive creative director at FCB New York, which joined FCB Chicago in working on the campaign pro bono. “The thing that drew us [to the director was] casting and using real people where necessary to convey the emotions [the campaign was] trying to get across.”

The 60-second video shot in Los Angeles featured Black and Hispanic men at home, playing sports and working. The narrator is a man’s mind speaking to him.

“I wonder if you know that I want the best for you,” the narrator says. “I know you’re going through a lot.”

It then shows the back of a muscular Black man standing shirtless and greeting a school bus. “I wonder if you know that the big homie needs help too,” the narrator continues.

After detailing the struggle, the narrator says, “I wonder if you know that we can help.”

The video then shows a Black man in what appears to be therapy.

Williams said that they wanted the spot to have a “relaxed and uplifting” feel.

“We chose muted colors that would allow people to kind of fill them in with their own lives,” he said.

The narrator closes by saying, “Love, your mind. Let’s see how far we can go.” The advertisement also included the campaign website, LoveYourMindToday.org, which provides guides on how to deal with emotions like anger and substance abuse issues and information on mental health conditions and care, among other features.

In addition to the minute-long commercial, the campaign featured 30-second PSAs in English and Spanish.

The organizations promoted the campaign through mass media and social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, the Ad Council said in a statement. The campaign also included a mental health summit New York in November with iHeartMedia.

Adobe donated Adobe Express Premium Plan subscriptions for use in developing campaign assets.