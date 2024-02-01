British Film Institute hires NSPCC comms director

The British Film Institute (BFI) has appointed a senior charity comms leader to the new role of executive director of engagement, marketing and communication.

David Hamilton (pictured) is to join the BFI from his role as director of communications and marketing for leading children’s charity the NSPCC and Childline.

As executive director of engagement, marketing and communication, he will join the BFI’s executive board to lead the delivery of Screen Culture 2033, a 10-year strategy to transform access to its programmes, screen culture and jobs across the UK.

Hamilton will take up the post in May and report to BFI chief executive Ben Roberts.

In his new role, Hamilton will lead a new directorate team for engagement, marketing and communication, comprising the BFI’s marketing, press and PR, brand and design, and corporate and internal communications activities. It will work to ensure that the BFI’s programmes reach diverse audiences, stakeholders and partnerships.

Previously, Hamilton led communications at Scouts – the largest youth movement in the UK, with over 640,000 members – and has served as head of public relations and engagement at Action for Children.

Hamilton is also a past chair of the PR and Communications Council and last year was named as one of the UK’s top 10 charity communicators in PRWeek UK’s Power Book.

Commenting on his new role, Hamilton said: “As a lifelong film enthusiast, the BFI’s commitment to nurturing and celebrating the UK’s rich screen culture resonates deeply.

“I look forward to leading such a talented team and contributing to our shared vision of celebrating and elevating the diverse and vibrant stories that define our screen culture. Together, we will forge new paths, engage wider audiences and ensure that the BFI continues to support and inspire innovation, creativity and excellence in the screen industry.”

Roberts added: “David joins the BFI at a critical time, as we begin to realise our ambitions both for the BFI’s cultural programmes and for the screen sector, including our work to strengthen independent film.

“I’m delighted that we will be able to benefit from his wealth of experience in marketing and communications across the charity sector, and he brings a collaborative and inclusive approach which will strengthen our collaborative efforts across the wider sector.”