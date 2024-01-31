The PR Week: 2.1.2024 - Kevin Windorf, Financial Communications Society

He talks about raising the bar in financial sector marketing and communications.

The challenges of financial sector communications and marketing are well-known, from working in a highly regulated environment to building — and rebuilding — trust with a broad range of stakeholders.

Kevin Windorf helps members of the Financial Communications Society with those topics and much more as the CEO of the organization, as well as serving as chief marketing officer for North America at 2112 Communications.

He joins the latest edition of The PR Week podcast to talk about the work the society does with partners. Plus: the biggest marketing and communications news of the week, such as the latest on the Burson merger and account moves at AT&T, Under Armour and UNICEF.