Which brand had the best response to Elmo’s wellness check?

Sour Patch Kids, Cameo, The Walking Dead and AriZona Iced Tea had some hilarious replies for the furry red monster.

by Diana Bradley Added 3 hours ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

When Elmo asked everyone on X how they were doing on Monday night, it’s highly unlikely the loveable Sesame Street character expected the simple post to go viral, quickly amassing 121,000 likes, 50,000 reposts and 13,000 comments.

Brands and celebrities were among the stressed-out social media users who mercilessly roasted the post. 

Here’s how four brands responded:

Sour Patch Kids

Cameo

The Walking Dead

AriZona Iced Tea

But which brand had the best response to Elmo’s post: Sour Patch Kids, Cameo, The Walking Dead, AriZona Iced Tea or another brand? Take PRWeek’s poll


