Zeno Group promotes Mark Shadle to chief reputation strategist

CHICAGO: Zeno Group has promoted Mark Shadle to chief reputation strategist.

Most recently, Shadle was Zeno’s global MD of corporate affairs. He will continue to report to COO Nancy Ruscheinski.

Effective immediately, Shadle is driving the firm's new global study that compares C-suite and consumer expectations on today's societal issues, according to a Zeno statement.

The agency’s global corporate affairs practice, which Shadle will continue to lead, grew 27% last year with specialty areas including purpose and impact, employee engagement, executive positioning, C-suite consulting and issues and crisis management, the Zeno statement said.

Shadle joined Zeno in 2010 to establish and build the firm’s corporate practice. Previously, Shadle worked at Edelman for 25 years, most recently as president of the firm’s central region.

Zeno also promoted Julie Georgas to president of Zeno Canada, effective immediately. She will also continue to report to Ruscheinski.

Georgas has led Zeno Canada’s transformation over the past seven years as MD, growing her team to more than 40 people in three markets: Vancouver, Toronto and Quebec.

Shadle and Georgas were not available for comment.

Other recent appointments at Zeno include Ryan Wagman as U.S. chief creative officer; Cheryll Forsatz as MD of Zeno East; Grant Deady as U.S. president; Allison Aaron as MD of Zeno Chicago; Kim Metcalfe as U.S. head of corporate affairs; Allison McClamroch as U.S. head of consumer brand marketing; Greg Tedesco as U.S. head of Zeno Digital Experience; and Missy Maher as U.S. head foodie.

Zeno Group’s revenue grew by 16.7% globally to $138.4 million and by 16% to $110.9 million in the U.S. in 2022, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2023.