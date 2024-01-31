Inside Jimmy Dean and Josh Peck’s plan to ‘solve all the craziness’ of holiday hosting

Jimmy Dean and the actor ran a contest to sponsor the parties of 10 lucky winners.

Campaign: Officially Sponsored Host

Companies: Jimmy Dean (owned by Hillshire Brands)

Agency Partners: Ogilvy (creative, PR, social media and influencer management); Mindshare (paid media and influencer management)

Duration: November 16 – December 6, 2023

It takes a lot of work to stage a social gathering.

As such, Jimmy Dean, a Hillshire Brands meat products line, decided to launch a campaign to help party hosts.

Strategy

Jimmy Dean created a contest consumers could enter to win one of 10 prize packages, which included $1,000 to use however they wished and a set of collectibles curated by the brand and Josh Peck, an actor and comedian who has also been named as the brand’s chief hosting officer.

Peck “perfectly melds our uplifting tone with his wit and charm, which is just what's needed for a program designed to bring more joy – and less stress – to the holiday season,” Ryan Christofferson, Jimmy Dean brand director, stated in an email to PRWeek.

Tactics

To promote the contest, Peck and the brand shared videos on Instagram and Facebook in which the actor stands in a home decorated for the holidays and shares Jimmy Dean’s plan to “solve all the craziness that comes with holiday hosting.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jimmy Dean (@jimmydean)

In another post, Peck sits before a fireplace and says, “Sponsorship has its savory perks” and then crosses his legs to show off a pair of Jimmy Dean cowboy boots.

The brand also worked with influencers such as Ed Duffy, Nikki Mansch, Janell Roberts, Samantha Bauchmann and Tara Panasiuk.

In a TikTok video, Mansch, a home and lifestyle content creator, promoted the contest and shared a sausage-stuffed mushroom recipe.

“Mansch has an upbeat and can-do attitude, which embodies the brand’s optimism,” Christofferson wrote. “Her content is relatable and warm, which is exactly how the brand wanted to show up.”

To generate earned media coverage, the brand offered embargoed information and arranged interviews with Peck ahead of the campaign launch.

Results

The campaign received coverage from publications such as Us Weekly, The Messenger and Yahoo.

More than 29,000 people entered to win the contest, according to the brand.

Peck’s post launching the campaign received more than 1.8 million views and more than 8,000 likes.

Mansch’s TikTok video received more than 2 million views.