Finance CEOs tops in media mentions: Onclusive

The media-monitoring company found tech chief executives fell to second place in Q4 of last year.

NEW YORK: Top executives in the banking sector got the most attention among businesspeople in the media in Q4 2023, according to Onclusive’s latest CEO index.

The platform analyzed earned media coverage of the top CEOs in the U.S. and some European countries in the top 165 online news outlets, newspapers and business magazines. It considered the reach and authority of the outlet, how prominently the CEO was mentioned and the article’s sentiment and social amplification to assign impact scores ranging from -10 to 10 for each CEO mention.

According to its findings, banking and finance was the most prominent sector for CEO mentions. With 5,880 mentions, it grew by 42% and surpassed Q3’s sector leader, information technology. However, information technology chief executives continued to receive a lot of coverage, closely following banking and finance with 5,600 mentions. Automotive was in third place with 3,673 mentions in Q4.

U.S.-based CEOs received the greatest number of mentions (14,223), followed by German chief executives (2,986 mentions) and those from the U.K. (2,733).

American CEOs Mark Zuckerberg of Meta and Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and owner of X, held onto their positions as most- and second-most-mentioned CEOs, respectively. Other frequently mentioned CEOs include Alphabet’s Satya Nadella, who jumped from sixth to third, and Apple’s Tim Cook, who held onto his fourth-place ranking.

The CEO Index seeks to provide a comparison of how CEOs are performing in top-tier media outlets worldwide, and the impact they have via that coverage.