PLMR Genesis appoints managing director

Tim Miller has been named managing director of PLMR Genesis after nine years at the agency.

Having joined the agency in 2014 as a senior account executive, Miller has climbed the ranks, most recently serving as an associate director and part of the senior leadership team.

As managing director, he will aim to boost the agency’s image as the East of England flagship for PLMR.

PLMR acquired Genesis PR from its founders Penny and Charles Arbuthnot in October 2021.

The regional agency has a team of 16 PR and digital marketing professionals based in the East of England and works with clients such as Ingleton Wood, County Broadband, Xyla Elective Care, Bramacare, the Suffolk Agricultural Association, and Notcutts Garden Centres.

Miller said: “I am incredibly excited to take PLMR Genesis forward as the flagship for PLMR in this region, while working with current and future clients to achieve their goals.”

He added: “PLMR has a proud history of investing in people and communities, and as I take on this new role I will continue to support the career development of colleagues across the team. We’ll also be continuing our commitment to offering careers advice and work experience, helping to develop and retain the next generation of talent in our region.”

Penny Arbuthnot added: “I am thrilled to see Tim appointed as managing director. I’ve worked with him for over 10 years and I know he is a brilliant PR professional with enormous energy and commitment to getting the right results for clients while building long-term, trusted relationships.

“He’s also proved to be highly effective in developing and coaching team members and in driving new business development.”

Kevin Craig, founder and chief executive of PLMR, said: “The East of England has been of huge importance to me professionally and personally for decades. I am very proud of the contribution we and our clients make to the economy of Ipswich, Suffolk and beyond.

“I am also very proud of the careers we develop and support and it’s great that our operations in the East of England are now to be headed up by someone who has come up through the ranks after years of dedication and hard work.”

PLMR has a head office in Westminster and regional offices in Ipswich, Birmingham, Coventry and Glasgow. The independent agency works with clients including Jet2, Ella’s Kitchen, and Essex County Council.