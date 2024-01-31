Corporate narrative missing from council comms

Many local authorities do not have a corporate narrative, a new survey of public sector comms leaders across England and Wales has found.

This is the third in a three-part series looking at some of the key findings from the Local Government Association’s Heads of Communications Survey 2023.

Four out of 10 (39 per cent) of the heads of comms polled admit that their organisation does not have a corporate narrative.

The finding is one of several that indicate issues related to a lack of joined-up thinking about comms in a number of local authorities.

One in four comms leaders admit their organisation does not have a comms strategy that is aligned to its corporate priorities, according to the survey.

And more than half (56 per cent) state that their organisation does not have an annual campaign plan signed off by senior leadership.

The poll was conducted between October and December 2023, with responses from 132 heads of comms in local authorities and fire and rescue services in England and Wales.

It also reveals how most heads of comms (72 per cent) report to a service head or director, with less than one in four (23 per cent) reporting directly to the chief executive. And less than half (42 per cent) sit on their council’s corporate/senior management team or equivalent.

The #FutureComms best practice guide for local government comms warns that councils that fail to recognise the importance of strategic comms “are likely to be the ones that struggle the most to connect with their residents, staff and stakeholders”.

The guide, developed by the LGA, LGcomms, the Society of Local Authority Chief Executives and the PRCA, states that comms is “a shared responsibility, and a council needs a compelling story which articulates its purpose. Peer reviews have consistently highlighted the need to develop a corporate narrative.”

It warns that comms without strategy “does not work” and the “absence of an annual campaign plan” risks comms activity “being dictated by the parts of the organisation able to ‘shout the loudest’ or have the ability to pay”.