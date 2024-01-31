Senior digital media leader joins Stripe

Stripe Communications has appointed a former director of digital media at Cohn & Wolfe to the new role of managing director of social and influence.

In his new role at Stripe Communications, Steve Parker (pictured) will work across the agency’s London and Edinburgh offices and with its health teams to launch its social and influencer proposition in the spring.

Reporting to chief executive Juliet Simpson, the managing director of social and influence will be based in London and will be a member of the Stripe Group’s board.

From 2000, Parker climbed the ranks at Cohn & Wolfe (prior to the formation of BCW) to become director of digital media and then a UK board director, and was responsible for launching the agency’s UK and EMEA digital media practice.

In 2011, he was made a partner at The&Partnership, where he set up its social media and content practice, becoming managing director of AllTogetherNow in 2015, and led work for clients including Pets at Home.

More recently, he has worked as a freelance independent social media consultant with the FT Group.

Commenting on his appointment, Parker said: “There’s no better time to join Stripe. It masters getting people talking and has a talented integrated team already creating stand-out work across PR, social, influencers and a booming design studio.

“I am excited to build on those foundations to further scale the business through innovation and data-driven creativity. I look forward to working with Juliet and the leadership team to capitalise on the many opportunities and contribute to Stripe’s next chapter of growth and success.”

Simpson added: “With the communications landscape rapidly changing we recognise the need to stay ahead, responding to the needs of our clients and setting the business up for the future.

“Steve is an accomplished digital leader with an entrepreneurial talent for creating and growing agency businesses, and his wealth of integrated marketing experience in social, advertising, content marketing and influencer provides us with the perfect blend of skills to enhance what we already offer. Steve is not only brilliant at what he does, but most importantly, he shares our values and ambition, and we’re delighted to have him as part of the Stripe team.”

In October 2023, Stripe announced the launch of Stripe Sport, which operates across its London and Edinburgh offices. The agency’s clients includes NatWest, The Rank Group, Merlin Entertainments and ScottishPower.