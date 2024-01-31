Health tech company Thorne names Diffusion AOR

Thorne and Diffusion started working together at the start of this year.

NEW YORK: Health and wellness company Thorne has hired Diffusion as its PR AOR.

Thorne — and an affiliated entity, Thorne Ventures — started the RFP process in September and vetted nine agencies, according to Tamarah Strauss, Thorne VP of public relations and corporate communications.

The company selected Diffusion in November and began working with the agency on January 1. Thorne had worked with Edelman since 2020.

The move follows a series of changes at Thorne last year. In August, the investment firm L Catterton reached an agreement with Throne to purchase the company for $680 million.

In December, L Catterton hired former Vitamin Shoppe CEO Colin Watts to lead Thorne.

The company brought on Diffusion because “we kept finding with our old agencies that there were a lot of untapped verticals that are just as important to us as the consumer health and wellness” media organizations, like technology, business and innovation, said Strauss, who has worked at Thorne for two years. “We really have such a great story to tell, and we just really needed the right partner to tell a story that isn't really always the easiest story to tell.”

Diffusion also last year became the PR AOR for Owlet, a smart infant-monitoring company, and the direct-to-consumer plant brand Easyplant.

Michelle Shen, Diffusion VP, will lead a team of nine people working on the account.

Thorne typically has one brand campaign each year, which Diffusion will work on, Strauss said. The agency will also tackle media activations, branded consumer product communications, original research and surveys and visibility opportunities executives at Thorne and Thorne Ventures, which focuses on next-generation wellness products and services.

“Throughout the entire RFP process, we just felt that Diffusion matched our energy,” Strauss said. “They were asking the right questions, coming up with the right ideas [and knew] how to be resourceful while still being brand-aligned.”