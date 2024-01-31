Health and wellness TV streaming jumped 21% in January, Roku data finds

TV streamers are increasingly searching for health and wellness content, according to recent data from Roku Advertising.

Connected TV viewers are increasingly interested in healthy lifestyle content, according to recent data released by Roku’s Stream of Thought program.

Streaming hours for health and wellness channels jumped 21% between the first two weeks of December and the first two weeks of January, the data showed.

Searches for health and wellness topics also increased, Roku reported, with searches for “fitness” up by 129% over the same period. Searches for “yoga” jumped 99%, searches for “exercise” increased by 56% and searches for meditation rose by 43%.

The type of health content streamed depends a bit on the age group, with younger streamers focusing on mental health compared to older groups, who were more likely to search for content on physical health.

“Meditation” content searches increased by more than 100% among streamers in the 18 to 24 age group, while searches for “exercises” rose by 76% among streamers over the age of 65.

As for educational content, streaming hours rose by 18% and hours for news increased by 10% during the same time period.

Roku’s Stream of Thought series analyzes its advertising data to show what users search, browse and watch. The reports aim to pinpoint the top trends in TV streaming, to learn how TV viewership aligns with purchase behaviors, Roku said in a press release.

As more TV watchers ditch cable for CTV, Roku stated that it believes 2024 will be the biggest year yet for pharma advertisers who want to jump on the opportunity.

“[W]e foresee 2024 as the pivotal year when pharma advertisers will similarly embrace this trend and redirect their media budgets towards TV streaming,” noted Michael Singer, head of industry, health and wellness at Roku, in a previous interview with MM+M.

This is in line with ongoing industry trends.

Last year, linear TV dropped below 50% of total viewing in the U.S. for the first time, according to Roku, marking a fairly significant milestone given that TV streaming grew from 31% in 2022 to 38% in 2023.

In a 2024 outlook report, Roku noted it expects brands will also develop more “shoppable storefronts” for their streaming campaigns on connected devices.

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.