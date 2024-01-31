‘Like trying to panic-jump on an overcooked bandwagon’ – Creative Hits and Misses of the Week

Emily Hoyland, account director at Aduro, casts her critical eye over creative releases from the past seven days.

HITS

NSPCC, ‘Not Letting Go’

In a national advertising campaign running across TV, cinema, social and digital platforms, actor T’Nia Miller recites a poem about the everyday realities of parenting for children’s charity the NSPCC.

Created in response to research that found three in four UK parents with children under five are anxious about their child’s emotional and mental wellbeing, and aims to remind parents that the NSPCC is there to reach out to with the everyday challenges that all parents face.

A resounding hit, it’s beautiful, emotional and utterly honest. To have the potential to elicit laughter and tears in a one-minute video isn’t easy, but this treads that very fine line.

Jameson, ‘Sip Wisely’

Irish whiskey brand Jameson has partnered with the English Football League on an ad campaign focused on promoting responsible drinking, featuring taglines such as ‘Sip Wisely. Water is always a super sub.’ Although alcohol brands promoting responsible drinking isn’t new territory, it always feels like a win in my book. What would have been seen as counterintuitive in the past now feels like a positive brand-building exercise.

And because this is part of Jameson’s partnership with the EFL, it also advocates for a long-term, positive shift in attitudes towards drinking in football culture. Its “exit line” excuse-generator made my eye twitch initially, but the “leave when you want, no explanation needed” line is a good balancer.

Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial

It’s that time of year again… not just Super Bowl, but Super Bowl commercial time.

Uber Eats has jumped on the meme bandwagon in a brilliant way, working with David and Victoria Beckham to create a ‘teaser’ commercial that mirrors the now-famous scene in their documentary where David interrupts Victoria to tell her to “be honest”, as she talks about growing up “working class”.

The scene has become a viral meme across social media, and enlisting the famous couple to laugh at themselves was a savvy move – with Victoria even wearing a T-shirt that reads ‘My Dad had a Rolls-Royce’ (Available from Victoria’s clothing range, naturally).

‘Be honest’ – it’s smart and reactive, and shows the power of creating content with a social-first mindset.

Holocaust Memorial Day Trust candle vigil

This is a win for obvious reasons. Sometimes, the simple ideas really are the most impactful. To mark Holocaust Memorial Day on 27 January, 400 out-of-home sites were donated to show six million candles being lit to represent the Jews murdered during the Holocaust.

With ad space donated by a range of media companies and the work created pro bono by St Luke’s, it’s a reminder of the power that our industry holds to create work that truly matters. Let’s do more of this.

Did you see our digital vigil on #HolocaustMemorialDay?



Read about how we lit up 6 million candles across the UK's outdoor screens here: https://t.co/bfuKQT0nWw — Holocaust Memorial Day Trust (@HMD_UK) January 30, 2024

MISSES

BBC iPlayer, ‘Dry January’

BBC iPlayer has made an ad that suggests viewers get through the final days of Dry Jan by doing DIY, blowing up balloon animals, enjoying nature… or watching BBC iPlayer.

Apparently the key to getting through Dry Jan is taking up a new hobby, which is the inspiration for this.

While I understand the insight and intent, the connection with BBC iPlayer isn’t clear and it feels like trying to panic-jump on an overcooked bandwagon. The industry is moving away from short-lived commitments like Dry Jan and towards more sustainable commitments that can last all year round.