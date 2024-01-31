SEC Newgate to acquire comms agency in South-Eastern Europe

SEC Newgate is set to strengthen its EU footprint by investing in strategic comms agency V+O Group, acquiring a 70 per cent stake in its shares over a five-year period.

Under the new agreement, SEC Newgate’s global chief executive, Fiorenzo Tagliabue, will join the V+O Group board of directors.

V+O is set to “retain its organisational autonomy”, continuing to be led by founders Thomas Varvitsiotis and Yannis Olympios.

The agreement is intended to provide V+O with greater scale, strength and expertise, offering new services to its customers and employees, as the agency looks to expand its presence into new industries and markets.

V+O founders Varvitsiotis and Olympios explained: “We will be able to offer deeper insights and a broader network of global reach and expertise. We also believe that our extended family of amazing colleagues will have greater opportunities for professional development.”

At present, V+O Group has 180 employees across its seven offices, located in North Macedonia, Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, Albania, Serbia and Cyprus.

As well as V+O Communication, the integrated agency group owns digital firm Curious Ahead, creative shop Unlimited Creativity and tourism marketing specialist Mindhaus.

Varvitsiotis and Olympios said: “After 22 years of continuous growth, it was time for the next step. V+O’s success has been based on our relentless dedication to our clients, a strong commitment to our people and a set of clear values.

“Joining forces with SEC Newgate will allow us to accelerate growth while remaining true to ourselves and these values.”

Tagliabue said: “I have known and worked with Thomas, Yiannis and their teams for a number of years and I am very excited by their commitment to meaningful results and their great cultural fit with SEC Newgate.

“We welcome our new colleagues from V+O Group, who we look forward to working closely with in the coming months and years across all our geographies, starting from our Eastern EMEA business region, the initial and natural area for V+O to develop their activities with us.”

He added: “V+O Group’s strong footprint in the region and excellent work across advocacy and corporate communications was in fact highly attractive and coherent to our business, and we already see a range of synergies.”

SEC Newgate has struck various deals to expand its global communications network in recent years.

In 2023, it acquired Dutch public affairs and comms agency Wepublic, shortly after announcing an investment of about $100m from global investment firm and new majority owner Investcorp, in a deal valuing the group at more than $250m.

The previous year, SEC Newgate acquired 70 per cent of shares in Mexico-headquartered consultancy Another, and in 2021 it bought a 70 per cent stake in the Middle East branch of Italian agency Twister Communications.