Financial concerns the top priority for council comms teams

Financial sustainability is the most important comms priority in the coming year, according to a new survey of public sector comms leaders across England and Wales.

This is the second in a three-part series looking at some of the key findings from the Local Government Association’s Heads of Communications Survey 2023.

Asked about their top priorities, 38 per cent of survey respondents selected financial sustainability. This was followed by internal change/transformation programmes (28 per cent) and community engagement (27 per cent), according to the survey.

One in four heads of comms say that economic development/regeneration (26 per cent) and the environment and climate change (25 per cent) will be top comms priorities for their organisations.

Meanwhile, one in five (21 per cent) highlight resident engagement and internal comms and employee engagement as priorities for 2024.

Nicky Old, the LGA’s director of comms, said the importance respondents placed on comms around financial sustainability reflects “the pressures we discuss and see reported each day”.

The poll was conducted between October and December 2023, with responses from 132 heads of comms in local authorities and fire and rescue services in England and Wales.

It also revealed that evaluation and insight is the top area where training and professional development would be useful for comms teams to have, picked by 63 per cent of respondents. It is followed by behaviour change and campaign planning (both 50 per cent).

The survey also reveals significant levels of interest in upskilling comms teams in video production (41 per cent), strategic skills (39 per cent), stakeholder engagement (37 per cent) and social media (36 per cent).

But less than one-third of respondents (29 per cent) cite digital as an area where it would be useful for their team to upskill, and just 13 per cent of heads of comms identify technical skills as an area for training and development.

The survey also shows that just two per cent of corporate comms teams are expected to be in the office on a full-time basis.

More than one-third (37 per cent) of respondents say their staff are required to be in the office for a minimum two days a week, while 17 per cent specify one day, and 13 per cent three days.