Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

New this morning: PR's Hidden History Family Tree. PRWeek shines a light on the diverse PR pioneers of the past century — highly impactful, yet lesser-known men and women of color who shaped the industry we know.

Breaking this morning: One Strategy Group has acquired strategic communications firm Liz Stein Consulting, a boutique agency led by senior communications consultant Liz Hillman Stein that specializes in media, tech, education and nonprofit work. Also: Hear from one Gen Zer on how remote work is limiting the ability to form meaning connections.

The latest on Boeing. The aerospace company beat expectations for revenue and cut its losses from a year prior in Q4 in earnings posted on Wednesday morning. Notably, it did not provide an outlook for the rest of 2024 as it works to recover from a door plug blowing out in the middle of an Alaska Airlines flight on January 5, as well as other safety issues.

H&M replaced its CEO on Wednesday morning, naming Daniel Erver to replace Helena Helmersson as its top executive after four years in the job. The fast-fashion brand said sales were down 1% in Q4.

Happening today: Top technology sector executives are set to appear on Capitol Hill. The CEOs of Meta, Discord, Snap and TikTok will be grilled by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee about their companies' efforts to keep children safe online. Legislators are also expected to address the effects of social media on teenagers.