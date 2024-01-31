Mother invests in sports and entertainment agency

Run Deep has been set up by former managing directors of M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment.

Mother is investing in and backing a sports and entertainment agency founded by Jodie Fullagar and Rich Barker, who previously worked as co-managing directors at M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment.

Run Deep is based in the Biscuit Building in Shoreditch, along with other businesses in the Mother Family, including Mother London.

Fullagar and Barker are shareholders in the company and Mother has invested in it. The pair declined to comment on how much of a stake they have in the business, though Companies House filings show Run Deep Ltd was incorporated on 22 January with Fullagar and Barker as directors, each holding a 50% stake.

They explained that they departed M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment with a view to setting up the shop. The deal with Mother arose after a mutual friend suggested they speak to Mother's global chief executive, Michael Wall.

In an interview with Campaign, Fullagar said: "Creativity was always going to be a big part of what our offer was going to be and it was a big opportunity in the industry. We also know that creativity and storytelling is fundamental to engaging fans in their spaces.

"We felt that by being part of the Mother Family, we could instantly secure that creative position. More than that was the opportunity to be a small, agile, nimble, young, cost-effective agency and also an agency that can scale up and give big brands with big briefs the kind of scale and exceptional talent they are looking for by being able to access the Mother network."

Fullagar and Barker explained that they are currently working with talent across the Mother Family and have brought in freelance staff when necessary. They are launching with two clients "from the sporting world" but declined to reveal the names until the work is released.

The duo have also come up with an insight tool, Stan, developed with Word on the Curb, a multicultural audience research company. Stan combines data panels and networks with cultural collaborators, such as leading voices in fan cultures. Run Deep and its clients can tap in to Stan to learn more about how to target specific audiences.

Fullagar said: "Fans are very much looking to brands [and expecting] them to contribute in a really positive way to their culture. Increasingly that means being willing to invest in initiatives that create genuine long-lasting change and impact, and make spaces better and more inclusive."

She used the example of live music and sports events being "inaccessible" to many people because of the high ticket costs. Run Deep's research found that 51% of people aged 34 and under believe brands should help lower the cost barriers.

The name Run Deep comes from "running deep" into fan culture. Barker used the example of there being "many different types" of football fans, which means brands must "turn up in the right way to speak to them".

He added: "You can leap on assumptions from big data that might lead you down the wrong path so you need to dive a lot deeper."

Fullagar and Barker left M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment last summer. Fullagar joined the agency as a senior account manager in 2006 and worked her way up to become managing director in 2018.

Barker joined M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment in 2010 as an account director and also took on the managing director role in 2018.

Wall said: "By welcoming Run Deep into the Mother Family, we're unlocking new creative avenues. Jodie and Rich have a stellar reputation for delivering impactful campaigns that put brands into the heart of sport and entertainment.

"Run Deep is a new type of agency for a new era and is set to bring brand voices into genuine fan cultures."