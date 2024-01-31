Uber Eats and Greggs on Valentines, Dole breakfast, Boss holograms - Campaigns round-up

Uber Eats and Greggs, ‘Bake tray’

Move over Cupid as this Valentine’s Day, Uber Eats and Greggs have teamed up for the first time to create the ultimate Valentine’s treat for loved-up couples and Casanovas looking to give a gift that’s certain to be baked into a potential date’s memory. The Bake Tray is billed as the ultimate pastry alternative to clichéd chocolate boxes, last-minute roses and cheap jewellery gifted on Valentine’s Day, with six savoury bakes encased in a bespoke luxury red box.

Lelo, ‘Click and lick’

This Valentine’s Day, sexual pleasure brand Lelo is launching a first-of-its-kind raunchy food delivery service, with food designed specifically for eating off your partner (or partners). The campaign is the latest creative work from Cow, and includes a menu bundle featuring whipped cream, cherries, chocolate sauce, cake and champagne, for the ultimate ‘phwoar-course meal’ delivered to your door.

Dole Sunshine Company, ‘Add some wow’

The consumer team at Finn Partners challenged the nation to ‘add some wow’ to the Great British Breakfast by including grilled pineapple on their plates. The brand got the English Breakfast Society involved to give their views on the polarising debate, and even took the pineapple breakfast to a greasy spoon in North London and got some builders to give it a go.

Wild Pack, ‘Can the kibble’

Raw dog food brand Wild Pack, founded by reality TV star Georgia Toffolo, is rallying against ‘Big Kibble’ and barking to improve dog food standards. It has created a ‘pawtition’ to eliminate glycotoxins (AGEs) from dry dog food – to protect dogs across the UK from their harmful effects. Wild Pack rallied pooches and their owners and marched down to Parliament Square to raise public awareness of the issue.

Boss holograms

Boss has launched a campaign using large-scale hologram technology, featuring a 10m-high hologram of supermodel Gisele and South Korean star Lee Min-Ho in front of London’s Tower Bridge. It is the only city worldwide to host this installation.

BBC, ‘Dry January’

The BBC has encouraged people to make it to the end of Dry January. The spot uses snippets from BBC shows such as People Just Do Nothing, Ghosts and MasterChef. A montage of different scenes shows the characters and presenters drinking alcohol, but the drinks in their hands have been concealed by cartoons of flowers, musical instruments and ping-pong paddles. The ad encourages people to take up a hobby – or watch iPlayer – instead of returning to the pub.

NSPCC, ‘Not letting go’

Sex Education star T'Nia Miller recites a poem for the NSPCC that captures the relatable experience of raising children from a parent's perspective. Using a mixture of live action, stills and animation, the film opens with Miller reading: "Cracked nipples and cabbage leaves" as broken plates appear on the screen to signify breasts. "Can't laugh without peeing. You don't get instructions for new human beings," she continues. "Felt tip up the wall. Trying not to swear. Shopping in my pyjamas. Too tired to care."

Speedo, ‘Call yourself a swimmer’

Digital strategy agency Be A Bear is working on a project with Speedo, creating content that hopes to inspire people to get in the water and highlight the benefits of swimming. Influencers are encouraged to spend 120 minutes in the water over four weeks, documenting the process via Instagram and TikTok, encouraging their audiences to do the same.

Holocaust Memorial Day Trust vigil

Outdoor advertising sites across the UK were lit up to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on 27 January in an initiative devised by creative agency St Luke’s. The digital vigil event saw 400 OOH sites simultaneously showing thousands of candles being lit – with a nationwide total of six million candles appearing, representing the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust.

Destination British Columbia, ‘Wall of wonder’

Destination British Columbia is inviting consumers to experience the wonders of a Rainforest to Rockies adventure in central London. Visitors to The Outernet London can picture themselves in the landscapes of British Columbia, being immersed in a ‘Wall of Wonder’. Visitors will also be able to enter a competition to win a holiday for two to British Columbia, by sharing their images or videos of their interactions with the ‘Wall of Wonder’ on social media.

Booking.com, ‘Most welcoming destinations on Earth’

Booking.com has released the 12th edition of its annual Traveller Review Awards, complete with insights showing that apartments are the most-awarded accommodation type for the seventh year running. Alongside this, Booking.com and Ketchum are unveiling the most welcoming destinations, with Arraial d'Ajuda in Brazil taking the top spot.

Valuable 500, ‘Sync 25’

The Valuable 500 initiative has released a film to promote its accountability summit for disability inclusion, Sync25. The film takes inspiration from a murmuration, where groups of birds, notably starlings, move and change direction together. It shows a group of swimmers with and without disability, all collaborating to form a synchronised display.

S-RM, ‘Your first call’

Global intelligence and cyber security consultancy S-RM has unveiled a campaign created in partnership with BIRD London. The work seeks to position S-RM as the smart alternative to the “big four” consulting firms amongst c-suite decisionmakers. The campaign is based on the strategic thought that too often, business leaders adopt a wait-and-see policy when it comes to business risk, having become immune to scare tactics.

Manchester’s Finest Group, ‘This is an emergency’

Manchester’s hospitality scene is calling for government to reduce VAT to 10 per cent. It says restaurants across the country are closing at an alarming rate, and many chefs, owners and operators across Manchester are ‘on a cliff edge’.

The National Lottery, 'Will you be next?'

The National Lottery has created a campaign with VCCP London that aims to builds anticipation by asking viewers to guess who could be the latest millionaire winner. It officially kicks off new operator Allwyn’s new marketing strategy, which focuses on attracting new players and showcasing The National Lottery’s individual product brands.

KitKat, ‘Have a brrr’

KitKat encourages Brits to take a break from the cold. The out-of-home and social ad is inspired by the arduous early-morning task of scraping ice from car windscreens and invites people to "Take a Brrr" from the cold. Mike Watson and Russell Fisher created the campaign. It went live for two days and also ran across KitKat's UK social channels.

Doritos, ‘For the bold in everyone’

Doritos is debuting its first international creative campaign, strategically redefining the meaning of “bold” and inspiring people to be triangles in a world of circles. A call to shatter stereotypes in unexpected and humorous ways, the new platform is inspired by the universal human truth that sometimes people hide parts of themselves to fit in. The brand wants to encourage people to rethink their personal biases and embrace their own edges and passions.

Spotify, 'Censored'

Spotify is challenging Apple in a campaign highlighting the restrictions the tech giant places on app developers. Created by Topham Guerin, 'Censored' brings to people’s attention how these restrictions prevent users from being able to learn about new deals and promotions. The campaign promotes Spotify’s offer whereby music lovers can get the Premium tier free for three months. This is available for all Free tier or new users in the UK. Out-of-home executions appear at London sites such as a billboard in Leicester Square and bus stops (below) in Westminster. There is a twist to the promotion as the copy alerting passers-by to the offer is redacted, while copy next to it reads: “What exactly is going on? Well, Apple stops us and others from showing you our full deals in our apps unless we pay to use Apple’s in-app payment system, which we believe is anti-competitive and ends up costing you some great offers. But hang in there, because we’re doing our best to change this. That means you’d see more great deals like this, delivered straight to your app. Simple.” This is also being sent out in an email to all eligible iOS users.

LA Tourism, 'Now Playing'

Six 15-second films have been produced by LA Tourism for its largest campaign to date. Each one spotlights something different about the city, from arts and culture to sport and dining. The eight-figure campaign launched this week in France and will also encompass the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and South Korea. It's part of the 'Now Playing' global promotional campaign.

McDonald's, 'Hottest Drop'

McDonald's is building the hype around the release of its McSpicy x Frank's RedHot ultimate chicken burger with a social and outdoor campaign. The campaign gives people a chance to be the first to get their hands on the limited-edition burger through exclusive early-access tasting boxes. It teases a passcode to the drop site GetMeAMcSpicyFranksRedHotTastingBox.net across social executions, fly-posters and in-restaurant radio. The social film features Tanya, a spicy chicken connoisseur, in her influencer-style studio covered in McSpicy x Frank’s RedHot merch. She does an unboxing and reviews the limited-edition burger before offering a clue to help fans get their hands on the pre-launch drop. The spot was directed by Fred Rowson through Blink Productions and the campaign was created by Andrew Long, James Millers and Alice Pearce.