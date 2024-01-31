Ex-Tory aide launches ‘anti-woke’ consultancy

News

Leon Emirali, former media aide to ex-government minister Steve Barclay, has launched an ‘anti-woke’ consultancy as part of the services offered by his new-look agency, now called Darwinism.

by John Harrington Added 2 hours ago

Leon Emirali (pictured) has rebranded Cinto Global, the comms agency he launched in 2022, under the Darwinism name.

He said the new-look business would “provide advice and guidance to both agencies and in-house teams who are conscious of reputational issues that could arise from potentially divisive output”.

“The new practice is designed to provide an ‘early warning system’ to advertisers who are concerned about a potential backlash to politically sensitive work, especially from audiences outside of London and in other major cities.”

Darwinism will provide “vetting, workshops and ‘political-style’ focus grouping”, a statement said. Services will be delivered by a cross-party team of former political consultants and advisers in both the UK and US, it added.

Emirali – who was featured in PRWeek’s 30 Under 30 list in 2017 – said: “This new offering is not driven by ideology. It is simply a commercial response to brands who are concerned that, in some instances, purpose-driven marketing can strike the wrong tone and have a detrimental impact on corporate reputation.

“This new offering is designed to help brands and agencies identify the type of marketing output that will appeal to the most diverse possible audience, without alienating those with conflicting political views. We anticipate 2024 will be a particularly divisive year with elections expected to take place on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Emirali co-founded Crest, a PR agency working with start-ups, in 2015. During his time at the firm, he also consulted for Theresa May’s Downing Street operation.

After exiting the business in 2018, Emirali served as a media aide to Steve Barclay MP, Boris Johnson’s chief of staff in Number 10, during his time as Brexit Secretary and Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

He is a regular commentator on political issues in the media.


Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

Explore further

Latest

Run Deep: Jodie Fullagar and Rich Barker

Mother invests in sports and entertainment agency

Tourism giant The Travel Corporation appoints UK comms agency

Tourism giant The Travel Corporation appoints UK comms agency

(Credit: Getty Images)

‘Worrying’ lack of diversity in council comms

Luxury comms agency launches

Luxury comms agency launches

Dan Konigsburg stepped into the role on January 22. (Image used with permission)

KPMG names Dan Konigsburg global head of public affairs

Headquarters of the regional office for Europe and Central Asia of UNICEF. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

UNICEF hires Allison, Havas Red, Citizen Relations after global review

How was trading in January? Let us know for PRWeek Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker

How was trading in January? Let us know for PRWeek Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker

(Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Bolt hands corporate and PA brief to UK agency

Pharma firms must ‘take control of the narrative’

Pharma firms must ‘take control of the narrative’

Latest Articles

Hot Right Now