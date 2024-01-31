Ex-Tory aide launches ‘anti-woke’ consultancy

Leon Emirali, former media aide to ex-government minister Steve Barclay, has launched an ‘anti-woke’ consultancy as part of the services offered by his new-look agency, now called Darwinism.

Leon Emirali (pictured) has rebranded Cinto Global, the comms agency he launched in 2022, under the Darwinism name.

He said the new-look business would “provide advice and guidance to both agencies and in-house teams who are conscious of reputational issues that could arise from potentially divisive output”.

“The new practice is designed to provide an ‘early warning system’ to advertisers who are concerned about a potential backlash to politically sensitive work, especially from audiences outside of London and in other major cities.”

Darwinism will provide “vetting, workshops and ‘political-style’ focus grouping”, a statement said. Services will be delivered by a cross-party team of former political consultants and advisers in both the UK and US, it added.

Emirali – who was featured in PRWeek’s 30 Under 30 list in 2017 – said: “This new offering is not driven by ideology. It is simply a commercial response to brands who are concerned that, in some instances, purpose-driven marketing can strike the wrong tone and have a detrimental impact on corporate reputation.

“This new offering is designed to help brands and agencies identify the type of marketing output that will appeal to the most diverse possible audience, without alienating those with conflicting political views. We anticipate 2024 will be a particularly divisive year with elections expected to take place on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Emirali co-founded Crest, a PR agency working with start-ups, in 2015. During his time at the firm, he also consulted for Theresa May’s Downing Street operation.

After exiting the business in 2018, Emirali served as a media aide to Steve Barclay MP, Boris Johnson’s chief of staff in Number 10, during his time as Brexit Secretary and Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

He is a regular commentator on political issues in the media.