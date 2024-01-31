Tourism giant The Travel Corporation appoints UK comms agency

News

The Travel Corporation (TTC), a holding company which owns more than 40 tour brands, has appointed an agency to represent its portfolio in the UK.

by Evie Barrett Added 2 hours ago

FleishmanHillard’s UK travel and tourism team has announced it is to represent The Travel Corporation’s tour brands in the UK on a retained basis.

The agency won the six-figure account after a competitive pitch process involving six firms.

FleishmanHillard will handle all UK consumer comms work for TTC Tour Brands, including media relations, brand-building, partnerships, events, launches, trade and influencer engagement – all done with a ‘culture-first’ approach, the agency said.

TTC is a privately-owned holding company for more than 40 brands, including Contiki, Trafalgar, Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold and Costsaver.

The FleishmanHillard travel team will focus on driving local market brand awareness across the TTC Tour Brands portfolio.

PRWeek understands that the incumbent agency for the UK account is Decker/Royal. The agency continues to work with TTC in the US.

Speaking about the appointment, Kelly Jackson, EMEA managing director at TTC Tour Brands EMEA, said: “The FleishmanHillard team impressed us with their brave and bold creative thinking that was rooted in cultural insight.

“The team also showcased a real understanding of both the current media and influencer landscape and the needs of our business. We are on an ambitious growth trajectory here at TTC Tour Brands and it is a really exciting time for our business. We are pleased to have an agency that matches our ambition.”

FleishmanHillard UK’s head of travel and tourism, Phillippa Solway, said: “To have the chance to work across so many amazing travel brands under one TTC-shaped roof is such an exciting opportunity.

“Our approach to delivering brand impact is always audience first and this partnership gives us the chance to explore the world through the behaviour and cultural influences of travellers of all ages and backgrounds.”

TTC’s portfolio of tour brands joins FleishmanHillard’s burgeoning list of travel and tourism clients in the UK, which includes Icelandair, Singapore Airlines, Changi Airport and HS1/St. Pancras International.


Ex-Tory aide launches ‘anti-woke’ consultancy

Luxury comms agency launches

How was trading in January? Let us know for PRWeek Top 150 Monthly Trading Tracker

Pharma firms must ‘take control of the narrative’

