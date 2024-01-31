Fox Agency boosts digital offering with two senior hires

Fox Agency has expanded its digital team with two senior hires to deliver bespoke performance and organic consultancy services to clients.

Fox Agency is an integrated b2b tech marketing and PR agency with offices in London, Leeds, New York and Düsseldorf.

Josh Boot (pictured, above right) has joined the agency as the head of organic performance after leading the SEO offering for healthcare and pharmaceutical clients at Havas Lynx for four years. He has also held comms roles at CandidSky, McCann Manchester and TalkTalk Business.

Commenting on his new role, Boot said: “Establishing the organic offering at Fox Agency is a venture I’m excited to get stuck into. By driving campaign growth across all organic channels, we’ll be able to demonstrate the power of our integrated campaigns using data, audience intelligence, strategic leadership and compelling content.”

Meanwhile, Micarla Joseph (pictured, above left) has joined Fox Agency as head of performance marketing. Before this, she worked in M&C Saatchi’s performance division for more than a decade. While there she served as a senior director, working with Amazon and Facebook.

On her appointment, Joseph said: “Collaborating closely with Michael and the entire team, I am confident that together we will scale new heights and establish Fox Agency as a powerhouse in the performance marketing industry.”

Fox Agency is the 103rd-biggest PR consultancy in the UK, according to PRWeek’s most recent Top 150 rankings.

Michael Dean, head of digital at Fox Agency, said: “Client demands for digital services are growing at a rapid pace. Our digital team has always been full-service; however, with the addition of two experienced senior leaders, we’ll be able to take our offering to the next level.

“Micarla and Josh’s combined experience will deliver significant value for our clients looking to create opportunities across performance and organic channels.”

Last year, Fox Agency opened its first US office in New York City.