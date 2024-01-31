Instinctif Partners MENA hires sustainability consultant

Instinctif Partners MENA has appointed an associate partner to help clients with their sustainability practices.

Alaa Badawi (pictured) brings extensive regional experience to Instinctif Partners MENA, spanning Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Lebanon and India.

Most recently, he worked as a senior consultant in climate change and sustainability services at EY (Ernst & Young). He has also held consulting positions at ARK Energy.

In addition to supporting and advising clients on sustainability, Badawi will integrate sustainability best practice into Instinctif’s sectors, collaborating closely with the investor relations, corporate communications, public policy and corporate reporting teams.

Reflecting on his new role, Badawi said: “This is an exciting time to join Instinctif Partners MENA to support our impressive client base in articulating and achieving their sustainability ambitions.

“With all the progress and commitments in the region, I am looking forward to scaling up our sustainability advisory service in the pursuit of building new and better growth paths for Instinctif Partners MENA.

“I’m excited to be a part of a team where I can see a clear regional and global commitment from leadership to drive the agenda and help develop a sustainable future.”

Samantha Bartel, chief executive and managing partner at Instinctif Partners MENA, said: “Alaa’s appointment is a strategic move for us to ensure we continue providing the best advisory services for our listed clients as well as growth companies seeking sustainable business solutions in the MENA region. Alaa’s experience and passion for sustainable practices make him a valuable addition to our team.”

Helen Dodd, head of reinventing responsibility at Instinctif Partners, added: “Alaa’s appointment reflects our deep commitment to helping our clients deliver positive social, environmental, and commercial impact in the MENA region and beyond. He brings a wealth of knowledge and best practice to help businesses navigate the rapidly changing ESG landscape and to put people and the planet at the centre of their strategies.”

In 2023, Instinctif Partners MENA opened a new practice to help clients with their public policy strategies, hiring a former Teneo vice-president to lead the offer.