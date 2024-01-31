‘Worrying’ lack of diversity in council comms

This is the first in a three-part series looking at some of the key findings from the Local Government Association’s Heads of Communications Survey 2023.

Almost all (95 per cent) respondents are white, with the vast majority (91 per cent) describing themselves as being from an English, Welsh, Scottish, Northern Irish or British background.

Just one per cent of heads of comms are black, while those of mixed ethnicity account for three per cent, and “any other ethnic group” even less, at two per cent. The percentage of Asian respondents is zero.

Nicky Old, the Local Government Association’s director of comms, described the figures as “worrying” and something that “relates to the lack of diversity within our profession at a senior level”.

She added: “The need for communications teams to reflect the communities they serve is widely recognised but it seems there is still much work to be done.”

The survey was conducted between October and December 2023, with responses from 132 heads of comms in local authorities and fire and rescue services in England and Wales.

The poll also shows little diversity when it comes to the age of comms heads. The majority (55 per cent) are between 35 and 49 years old, and 39 per cent are between 50 and 64. Just six per cent are between 25 and 34 years old, and there no comms heads aged under 25. Respondents were not asked to state their gender or sexuality.

The findings from the LGA survey echo a poll of public sector comms professionals conducted by LGComms, the membership body for comms professionals in local government, in 2022. This found “individuals identifying as white/white British as over-represented”, according to LGComms.

The membership body says that, despite public sector comms serving a diverse range of people, “this diversity is not always represented at the highest levels of our organisation and at all levels in our local workforces”.

It states: “We need to seek out and champion those whose voices are not as prominent as they should be in our organisation, our workplaces and our society. Our ability to engage with all of our communities is enhanced if we reflect and genuinely connect with them.”

Last March research from the Taylor Bennett Foundation reported that 75 per cent of comms professionals from BME backgrounds have suffered demeaning language or hurtful comments in the workplace. It also found that 71 per cent of respondents felt their careers had been held back by issues relating to ethnic background and gender.

And in a report released in 2023 DE&I social enterprise Creative Access revealed how only one in three people from under-represented groups working in PR or trying to enter the profession had progressed in their career over the previous year.