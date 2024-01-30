One Strategy Group acquires Liz Stein Consulting

Liz Hillman Stein and her team of three will be absorbed into the One Strategy Group brand, with Stein taking on a leadership role as MD.

WASHINGTON: One Strategy Group has acquired strategic communications firm Liz Stein Consulting.

The boutique agency, led by senior communications consultant Liz Hillman Stein, specializes in media, tech, education and nonprofit work.

Effective this month, Stein and her team of three will be subsumed into the One Strategy Group brand with Stein continuing to oversee leadership of her existing portfolio. Liz Stein Consulting will not retain its name. Stein also joins One Strategy Group’s leadership as MD.

“We're a new firm, a challenger firm and very much in startup mode,” One Strategy Group CEO David Meadvin said of the deal he deemed the “right moment, right time, right concept.”

“It's a great privilege that someone of this caliber would choose to bring her practice into our firm and take the next step with us,” he added of Stein.

Stein’s specific subject matter expertise across tech and media – sectors One Strategy Group sees as “compelling growth areas” – served as a benefit for joining the two firms under one roof, Meadvin said.

The agencies began conversations at the end of last year with the intention to formally launch in 2024.

Liz Stein Consulting clients that will be absorbed into One Strategy Group include GovExec, SXSW EDU and Whiteboard Advisors, among others.

“When I started my consultancy several years ago, my ambition was never to build a big firm and I consistently was turning down and referring good business to other people because I was at max,” Stein said. “If I was going to grow the portfolio, I realized that I needed to partner.”

She added that she was not looking to join another company, but she was impressed by Meadvin, “everyone he's already brought into the company, the ability to scale, to have infrastructure, and together I think we're going to do incredible things.”

No client conflict occurred as a result of the acquisition. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Prior to launching her own consultancy in 2019, Stein held executive roles at training and communications company The Punch Point Group, Discovery Communications, now Warner Bros. Discovery, the Hallmark Channel and National Geographic.

Looking at the year ahead, both Meadvin and Stein said they’re focusing on brand awareness as the agency continues to grow. With so many “newly minted CEOs,” and a fast changing world, the combined firm intends to offer guidance to leaders as they “navigate choppy waters,” she said.

“Particularly for bigger firms, the cultural side of an acquisition can be challenging, but we have the benefit of still being relatively small,” Meadvin said, adding that Stein and her team spent time getting to know the One Strategy Group team prior to the deal.

“We think that there will always be a place for the massive legacy agencies. We also think that we're seeing tremendous market opportunity for firms that are differentiated by talent as we are,” Meadvin noted. “We think 2024 will be an extraordinary year for growth and I'm really confident that [Liz Stein Consulting] will be a big part of that growth.”

Stein’s appointment as MD follows other recent additions to the One Strategy Group, including Brian Ellner as president and Sophie Coblence as EVP, both joining the leadership team late last year.

One Strategy Group is a corporate strategy firm that advises C-suite leaders and growth-focused companies on reputation, communications and market positioning. The firm launched in 2022 as Day One and rebranded to One Strategy Group this month.