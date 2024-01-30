PRWeek shines a light on the diverse PR pioneers of the past century — highly impactful, yet lesser-known men and women of color who helped shape the industry we know today.

Many women and men of color were left out of the PR textbooks and didn't get the recognition they deserved. PR's Hidden History Family Tree includes pioneers such as Joseph Baker, founder of the first Black-owned PR firm; Inez Kaiser, the first Black woman to open her own PR firm; and Asian-American PR pro Lynne Choy Uyeda. The latest in PRWeek’s series of Family Trees showcases the achievements of these pioneering individuals and the legacies they have left for the next generations of comms professionals.

For more information on PR's Hidden History pioneers visit:

www.prmuseum.org/black-pr-pioneers

www.prmuseum.org/092121-celebrating-latino-pr-history

www.prmuseum.org/050322-celebration-of-the-aapi-community-in-pr