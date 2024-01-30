KPMG names Dan Konigsburg global head of public affairs

NEW YORK: Big Four accounting firm KPMG has hired Dan Konigsburg as global head of public affairs, effective January 22.

Konigsburg is responsible for coordinating KPMG’s public policy activities with key influencers, including academics, policymakers, NGOs, multilateral organizations, the Global Public Policy Committee of the large six professional service networks (BDO, Deloitte, EY, Grant Thornton, KPMG and PwC) and other trade and professional bodies, according to a KPMG statement.

Konigsburg is replacing Stephen Allis, who plans to retire from the company at the end of March. Konigsburg and Allis are working together on the leadership transition until the latter’s retirement, according to a KPMG statement.

Konigsburg will also continue Allis’ work supporting KPMG’s regulatory affairs agenda and proactive stakeholder engagement.

“I am excited to join a firm that is in the vanguard of advancing trust in our capital markets,” Konigsburg wrote in a LinkedIn post. “Given the many challenges in our policy and regulatory environment — from reporting about climate change to AI to a set of increasingly complex geopolitical conditions — I will have a full plate.”

Konigsburg was not immediately available for comment.

Before KPMG, Konigsburg served as senior MD of corporate governance and public policy at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, where he led the firm’s Global Center for Corporate Governance and engagement program with institutional investors.

A Delotte spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on Konigsburg’s replacement.

KPMG reported revenue of $36.4 billion in its 2023 fiscal year, which ended on September 30, representing an 8% increase in local currency. That revenue growth lagged behind Big Four rivals PwC, EY and Deloitte.