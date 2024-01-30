Remote work curbs Gen Zers' ability to form meaningful connections

Like many Gen Zers, my professional background consists almost entirely of work-from-home (WFH) experiences. I graduated in 2020, meaning I’ve never known the five-day office commute. I now work from the comfort of my bedroom and in the peace of my own apartment.

In spite of the peace, I don’t congregate with passionate professionals in my field on a regular basis. I’m not pushed — whether creatively or personally — like I might be in a bustling office. What’s more, the leisure of working from home means in-person events like a happy hour can feel closer to extracurricular effort than communal respite.

Something’s missing with WFH. It borders on alienating. In this era of remote work, we need to discover fresh ways to establish and tend to the bonds that improve all of our professional relationships.

The office never had a chance to tether my generation together. The virtual workplace doesn’t offer many organic opportunities to build rapport, either. Not only is there physical distance between us and our colleagues, but pings, emails and video calls change the very nature of interactions, fostering more miscommunication and stress than in-person contact. For young adults already struggling with heightened anxiety levels, these conditions prove ripe for distress.

A strong sense of camaraderie at work helps cushion the discomfort of growing and learning. It quells the natural unease of simply being new at things. Bonding with teammates helps me understand their perspectives, trust their intentions and digest their feedback. A sense of connection is also good for businesses’ bottom lines. Employees who feel they belong have a 50% lower turnover risk, 56% better overall job performance and 75% reduction in sick days. They’re 167% more likely to recommend their organization as a great place to work, too.

For all of its perks, WFH makes substantive interaction more challenging, which negatively impacts our sense of belonging. Research from The CMO survey found over one third of marketing leaders say remote work has weakened culture at their organization, and 45% note that younger employees struggle to integrate in remote settings. With in-person work, connection felt like a byproduct of people’s jobs. Now, it’s an endangered resource we need to cultivate and protect.

There are plenty of ways organizations can support employees — especially younger ones — in feeling more connected when they WFH. These include fielding employee feedback to address teams’ unique needs, hosting thoughtful virtual events that center people’s bandwidth, interests, and preferences, innovating fresh ways to bolster culture and modeling transparency to create an environment of trust.

Remote work might challenge our ability to connect, but we face an unprecedented opportunity to redefine how we infuse social joy into our professional lives. Our need to interact, build relationships and belong is a beautifully human trait, and when this need is supported at a fundamental level, both people and businesses can thrive.

Lindsay Grippo is an editor at Codeword.