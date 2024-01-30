UNICEF hires Allison, Havas Red, Citizen Relations after global review

The trio of agencies’ scope of work includes brand and reputation management, development of media and PR strategies and digital services.

NEW YORK: The United Nations Children’s Fund, better known as UNICEF, has hired Allison, Havas Red and Citizen Relations for global PR support after a six-month review.

UNICEF started its search for global PR services last March, seeking to “ensure all communication campaigns for social mobilization, public advocacy and fundraising are developed cohesively and in an integrated manner,” according to RFP documents seen by PRWeek.

On September 27, the humanitarian aid organization selected Allison, formerly known as Allison+Partners; Havas PR North America, doing business as Havas Red; and Citizen Relations, according to the UN Global Marketplace website.

A UNICEF spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment on the agencies’ respective regions and responsibilities. A Havas Red representative could not be immediately reached. An Allison spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

“We are so proud to be a partner of UNICEF. It’s the kind of client that everyone wants to work on,” Citizen Relations CEO Nick Cowling said via email, declining to comment on the agency’s specific initiatives.

In RFP documents, UNICEF listed three core areas under the scope of work: global brand and reputation management and maintenance; development of media and PR strategies to position the organization with private sector audiences; and digital products and services.

The chosen agencies’ remit spans dozens of countries, including the U.S., U.K., United Arab Emirates, China, India, France and Germany, according to the U.N. Global Marketplace website.

UNICEF said in the RFP documents the “long-term arrangement” would be valid for an initial two years, with a possible renewal for three additional periods of one year “each subject to satisfactory performance, organizational needs and price competitiveness.”

Budget details were not initially disclosed.

UNICEF received $9.3 billion in donations during 2022, with the public sector contributing the largest share, according to its website. The organization received $6.5 billion from government, inter-governmental and inter-organizational partners, as well as global partnerships.