Watchfinder hires Good Relations to boost US awareness

Good Relations is touting the benefits of buying pre-owned watches and safe ways to shop.

NEW YORK: Watchfinder & Co., an online pre-owned luxury watch-selling platform, has appointed Good Relations New York as its U.S. PR AOR.

Good Relations was brought on following an RFP process, in which it competed against four firms. It started working with Watchfinder in October.

The firm is tasked with building awareness for the London-headquartered brand in the U.S. through a “thoughtful and creative” press and PR campaign strategy, said Liam Maguire, international executive director at Good Relations.

Watchfinder’s focus is on building trust among consumers buying pre-owned watches. Good Relations’ strategy will focus on the benefits of buying pre-owned watches as well as educating consumers on the best and safest ways to shop.

Since the relationship started, Good Relations has supported Watchfinder with a campaign highlighting that there are an estimated 23.3 million fake watches circulating the U.S. market alone and calling on consumers to shop smart. The campaign, which launched last fall, included a heatmap detailing the top 10 cities where fake watches are in high circulation. New York was at the top of the list.

Maguire said that the watch market can be “beset with pitfalls and bear traps.”

“In an age when you have incredible super-fakes being made, being able to have the credibility and the ability to say 100% of the watches on our site are authentic gives the consumer a huge amount of confidence,” said Maguire.

Watchfinder & Co. offers thousands of watches from more than 70 luxury brands, which are available online and through concession stores in select Nordstrom locations across the U.S.

Maguire is leading a team of three on the account. Budget information was not disclosed.

Battalion PR was the incumbent on the account. A spokesperson for Battalion was not immediately available for comment.

Maguire said Watchfinder brought on a new PR AOR in the U.S. because the company wanted an agency that “did more” than just luxury or fashion.

“Good relations is a whole-service, earned creative agency,” he said. “They wanted an agency that had those contacts and media chops that exist outside of the luxury lifestyle world. So we will be bringing Watchfinder into the news pages, business pages, celebrity pages and still maintaining good relationships with the watch trade press and luxury lifestyle press.”

Watchfinder previously worked with Good Relations in the U.K. in 2021 on a campaign when the brand became the first retailer to fully remove all gender labels from its operation to change perceptions about luxury gender categories.

Luxury conglomerate Richemont owns Watchfinder, which was founded in 2002.