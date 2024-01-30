Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Tejas Totade

In 2020, Ruder Finn named Tejas Totade, then 35 years old, as chief technology officer, making him the independent agency’s youngest C-suite executive ever.

He’s had his hands full since.

Totade’s latest project, like many other tech PR practitioners, revolves around emerging generative and open artificial intelligence technologies.

In August, Ruder Finn launched its creative AI group, known as RF Studio 53. The practice combines creative and tech teams from Osmosis Films and SPI Group, two Ruder Finn subsidiaries, with the agency’s U.S. and U.K.-based design and video teams.

RF Studio 53 pulls from developers at TechLabs, the agency’s inhouse center to develop innovative tech offerings, which Totade launched.

Totade, a PRWeek 40 under 40 honoree in 2021, is co-leading RF Studio 53 as its head of technology, helping oversee more than 70 employees worldwide. He said in a statement RF Studio 53’s independence allows it to be “free from the constraints of traditional rules of engagement.”

“We can use [AI and other] technologies to efficiently scale and personalize our creative, while continuing to explore, experiment, and pioneer unprecedented breakthroughs for our clients,” he added.

In November, Totade decided to walk 60 miles throughout the month, symbolizing 60 men lost to suicide globally every hour.