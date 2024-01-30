Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Pratik Thakar

Pratik Thakar has worked for Coca-Cola for 11 years, but only stepped into his role as global head of generative AI last June.

Since then, he has been heading up Coca-Cola’s development of creative platforms that leverage AI technology to enhance the consumer experience across the entire brand and category portfolio.

Last year, Coca-Cola became the first marketer to leverage a partnership between management consultancy Bain & Company and OpenAI, the developer of AI software such as ChatGPT and DALL-E, to launch its Create Real Magic platform. The platform allows digital creatives worldwide to use AI to generate original artwork with iconic creative assets from the Coca‑Cola archives.

The brand, under his leadership, also used generative AI to make digital holiday cards, to take over the Sphere Las Vegas as part of a week-long Destination Y3000 experience and took its AI-powered music studio to festivals across the country.

Additionally, the company used AI to help create its Coca‑Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar beverage. During its Q3 earnings call, Coca-Cola noted that the futuristic flavor “has seen strong initial results.” This forms part of the company's broader strategy to leverage technology and innovation to drive growth, the company said.