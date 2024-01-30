Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Katya Sotiris

Working across data science verticals, including advanced models for campaign measurement and optimization, natural language processing and network analysis, audience insight and segmentation, Katya Sotiris works to drive growth and adoption for Weber Shandwick clients.

In August, Sotiris was promoted to head of data science North America at Weber Shandwick, where she works on custom predictive modeling and advanced analytics services to enable users with data-driven decisions.

Sotiris previously served as SVP, North America data science lead since 2020 and was responsible for goals, financial and innovation strategy, solution positioning and development and staffing strategy, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Her promotion followed the release of Weber’s predictive analytics and intelligence capability expansion with the Earned Media Impact Value Tool. The tool allows Weber to measure the effects of earned media campaigns in North America and how it interacts with other channels, demonstrating the effectiveness of brand impact over time.

The Weber Shandwick Collective introduced its AI Accelerator in November, offering AI On-Ramp, AI Studio and AI Redesign to clients across technology, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, energy and nonprofit. The three components intend to help clients better understand and apply generative AI.

Earlier in the year, Weber Shandwick Futures launched generative AI-powered Narrative Intelligence service to help users inform and visualize communications strategy in the context of market narratives and help clients understand what misinformation affects public perception.