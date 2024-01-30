Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Zach Schwitzky

There is no shortage of concern about how generative AI will ramp up the spread of misinformation and disinformation, especially as the U.S. presidential election cycle makes its way through this year.

To combat these fears, Limbik, an information defense technology company that specializes in cognitive AI, partnered with BCW to launch BCW Decipher powered by Limbik, a service that relies on the tech company’s misinformation defense capabilities.

In July, Limbik cofounder Zach Schwitzky told PRWeek that the service addresses “vulnerabilities to the private sector” that companies aren’t thinking about, and that he saw white space to tackle these vulnerabilities proactively.

The service works by measuring the believability and potential virality of information, allowing both parties to then evaluate the impact of content across audience segments.

Schwitzky has become one of PR’s best defenses against the biggest risks AI poses to communicators. In October, he took to the stage at PRWeek’s PRDecoded conference in Chicago with Chad Latz, chief innovation officer at BCW, and Caroline Tarpey, chief client experience officer of Limbik, to dish on how cognitive AI can mimic human behavior and thinking to predict the virality of weaponized information.

“Often the best defense is a good offense,” he said.