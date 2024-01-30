Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Abdullah Sahyoun

Abdullah Sahyoun has served as director and head of AI and digital transformation at APCO Worldwide since March 2023.

Based in Dubai, he sits on the agency’s AI Steering Committee, overseeing APCO’s AI advisory offering.

The agency developed its AI service following increased demand. The offering aims to help clients develop responsible AI principles, crisis management, competitive benchmarking and AI education.

“With the rise of AI-related activity in the PR space, it is becoming clear that part of the way forward is by producing innovative solutions using generative AI tools and platforms,” Sahyoun and full-stack developer Hussein Abdallah wrote in May.

The two shared best practices for using generative AI while cautioning that AI-generated content should be used to supplement work, not replace it.

The AI advisory team launched an “AI-powered team member” named Margy in November under Sahyoun’s leadership. Margy, named after APCO founder Margery Kraus, was built on APCO’s in-house AI lab with proprietary integrations with Microsoft’s Azure infrastructure, differing from other tools often trained using public information and data.

The tool debuted after more than five years of testing and experimentation led by Sahyoun and can help APCO clients and staff automate content generation, quickly process large amounts of information, predict potential crises and monitor progress and impact through real-time dashboard.