Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Scott Rines

A Swoop veteran of more than 12 years, Scott Rines took on the title of president at the subsidiary of the Real Chemistry portfolio in January 2023.

Swoop and IPM.ai joined the Real Chemistry portfolio in 2021, a year after 21Grams, Starpower and Symplur.

Over the past year, Real Chemistry acquired doctor-focused ad-tech firm TI Health, integrating the agency into Swoop with the intent to marry TI Health’s HCP solutions with Swoop’s direct-to-consumer audiences. The two create a fully unified healthcare provider and DTC system of engagement for healthcare markets.

The merger paved the way for the expected launch of HCP programmatic activation, HCP social media engagement, HCP TV planning and activation and HCP targeting with hospital and IDN affiliation and payer data.

This month, Rines helped Swoop launch its portfolio of predictive AI, making it possible to predict which patients on a specific therapy are most likely to stop taking medications within the next 30 days. The tools build on its predictive AI non-adherence targeting launched in September.

Prior to his current role, Rines served as chief revenue officer for more than seven years. Before Swoop, he served as chief revenue and marketing officer at Government Solutions Group and SVP of business development at Catalina Marketing.