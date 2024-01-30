Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Gretchen Ramsay

Gretchen Ramsay is a strategic counselor for WE anchor client Microsoft’s AI storytelling work and serves as a member of Microsoft’s AI in Communications Taskforce.

She partners with WE’s cross-company Microsoft AI team to create a comms infrastructure that includes a newsroom, owned content, creative campaigns and story strategies. The unit also leads AI insight work for Microsoft’s intelligence team, which identifies themes, needs and story territories for the brand.

Ramsay helps lead WE’s AI Advisory Group, which focuses on educating and engaging clients on the topic of AI, its use and impact on communications, and providing guidance and expertise on tapping into today’s media conversation. In addition to Microsoft, she works on brands including Intel and McDonald’s.

She leads work on building AI-fueled communications models through deep behavioral insight and guided experimentation with tools such as ChatGPT, DALL-E, Bing Chat and Midjourney.

Prior to joining WE, Ramsay worked at advertising and communications groups such as McCann Worldgroup, Publicis, Grey Group and Omnicom. Most recently, she was chief strategy officer at marketing agency Harte Hanks, where she created a Behavioral Index global study that tracks millions of pieces of data on human behavior each month.