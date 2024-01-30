Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Alexandre Martins Pinto

Alexandre Martins Pinto is responsible for building and driving artificial intelligence strategy at media intelligence company Signal AI — he also serves as MD of the commstech platform’s office in Lisbon, Portugal.

Signal AI offers a plethora of tools designed to support PR professionals, including its External Intelligence Graph, which maps the relationships between “the things a modern organization needs to care about,” such as climate change and supply chain risk, the company said in a statement.

Pinto also posts thought leadership pieces on AI, such as how it can be integrated into brands’ communications strategies. In a recent post, he urged PR practitioners to recognize the distinctions between generative and discriminative AI, the latter of which “analyzes differences between data points and is built for decision making.”

“Knowing the difference between [the two technologies] is essential for determining where to apply it to your workflow,” he said.

Prior to Signal, Pinto was chief data scientist at Outro, a data infrastructure and analytics platform. He also spent nearly four years in Accenture’s Portugal office, where he defined principles, governance, procedures and roles as the regional responsible AI practice lead, according to his LinkedIn.