Dashboard 25: AI Edition — Class of 2024, Christopher Penn

Christopher Penn, cofounder and chief data scientist at Trust Insights, has been featured in PRWeek as an innovative marketer since 2015 — back when he was VP of marketing technologies at Shift Communications.

As of late, he’s focused on Trust Insights’ AI-powered attribution model that helps companies figure out what parts of their businesses are working and what parts aren’t.

Penn was ahead of the AI craze, too — back in November 2022, he presented a keynote speech on how AI is changing marketing. Last month, he shared his expertise in the form of Trust Insights’ course on generative AI for marketers. The course provides an introduction to ChatGPT, explains how large language models work, provides use cases for generative AI, and touches on how to govern AI in light of risks and regulations.

Penn also recently discussed common misconceptions marketers have about AI in a Q&A with MarTech. He broke down what language models are good at (language) and what they’re not good at (not language), and shared the idea that AI is much better at comparing things than creating them.

According to him, marketers can expect to see AI models that combine functions such as chat and image creation and alteration improve very soon.